New Memoir on Finding the Courage to Embrace Better Mental Health
Tales of a Mad Hatter: A Bipolar Memoir by Jan Paez
Tales of a Mad Hatter is more than a memoir; it’s a reassurance by a man who has been there and back that no matter how dark your circumstances there is light at the end of the tunnel. ”UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the need for mental health assistance is at an all-time high thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, TALES OF A MAD HATTER by mental health worker Jan Paez is a poignant reminder of the unnecessary emotional pain caused by the lack of resources and support and what can be accomplished when help is available.
Forced to assimilate in a foreign country as a preschooler by his Ecuadorian father and Polish mother, Paez explores the humanity behind his abusive childhood in New York and Massachusetts. Drawing on his understanding of the vicious cycle of intergenerational abuse and the rollercoaster ride that is bipolar disorder, he paints an unsparing portrait of his spiral downward and the strength, resilience and grit it took to come to term with his mental health disorder.
Tales of a Mad Hatter is more than a memoir; it’s a reassurance by a man who has been there and back that no matter how dark your circumstances there is light at the end of the tunnel and a better life is possible.
JAN PAEZ is an author and a mental health worker for non-verbal adults with autism, as well as a volunteer crisis counselor for the online Crisis Textline. He is an advocate for promoting mental health awareness/disability inclusion as well as resources and support for the mentally ill and the disabled. Paez was born in Poland to a Polish mother and an Ecuadorian father and arrived in the United States when he was 4 years old. He lives in Boston and will begin a graduate degree in rehabilitation counseling in 2022. Tales of a Mad Hatter is his first book.
