First-of-its-kind Webinar Series on Scaling Cannabis Cultivation Launched by Global Cannabis Network Collective
Gateway Proven Strategies Chief Science Officer, Tim Gordon, hosts the first session on genetics December 2nd.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabis Network Collective(GCNC), a Gateway Proven Strategies family company, is inviting world-renowned cultivators and cannabis operators for a special look at the state of cultivation across the global industry in a new five-episode webinar series. With a special focus on strategies for scaling operations, GPS Chief Science Officer Tim Gordon will host thought leaders in cannabis cultivation and operations who can offer hands-on experience with the rapidly evolving global cannabis marketplace.
Experts from multinational firms such as Tilray, Curaleaf, Grodan and Little Green Pharma will participate alongside regional authorities from Colombian Organics, Nature’s Data, Glasshouse Farms and Impello Bioscience.
Topics will include today's international genetics supply chain; innovations in facility build-out; media and optimizing grow environments; strategies for scaling both indoor and outdoor facilities; and more secrets for optimizing scaled cultivation through data.
“The GCNC and GPS share a goal to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and provide opportunities for our member companies to accelerate the velocity of the global cannabis industry worldwide. It’s critical to have sponsors and speakers who understand the value of working together to make the industry as strong as possible,” said Chris Day, co-founder of GCNC and Chief Marketing Officer of GPS.
The series is sponsored in part by Grodan, part of the ROCKWOOL Group and a global leader in the supply of innovative stone wool substrate solutions for professional horticulture based on Precision Growing principles.
Lead cultivators, Chief Science Officers, Chief Technology Officers, cultivation specialists, operation directors and more will discover the latest innovations, techniques and case studies, and will have the opportunity for Q&A with experienced operators from around the world.
Register for Episode 1 at https://bit.ly/3D9ZF4u or request notifications about all upcoming episodes here: https://bit.ly/3G2q2eA.
About Gateway Proven Strategies
Gateway Proven Strategies is a full-service global strategy firm, specializing in cannabis, hemp and emerging markets. Through our international ecosystem of businesses, policymakers and experts, we collaborate and consult with clients on reliable, sustainable and dependable outcomes. To learn more or book a consultation, visit www.gps.global.
About The Global Cannabis Network Collective
Launched in 2020 to answer a need for international connectivity and information sharing, the Global Cannabis Network Collective was created to drive deal flow and industry expansion for elite and experienced business professionals transforming international cannabis trade. In conjunction with world-renowned advisory board members and the GCNC global event network, our members identify the global challenges the cannabis industry faces and create curated contact points to overcome obstacles and drive solutions. In this way, we are growing a network of meaningful deal flow to build a strong and sustainable global cannabis industry. Inquire about membership at www.globalcannabisnetworkcollective.com.
Jill Reddish
Gateway Proven Strategies
jillreddish@gps.global