Nina Brooks makes her Directorial debut with the cast and crew of, “The Passport” creating a new twist on the spirit of belief

All I have seen teaches me to trust the Creator for all I have not seen” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEP Productions, an independent film production company founded by Pittsburgh native Nina Brooks, is pleased to announce the filming of a short film of “The Passport,” a short film set in Pittsburgh. Filming of the film took June 5-6 throughout the city.

“As a native of Pittsburgh, it is both a privilege and honor to film “The Passport” amid what is one of the most cinematic skylines anywhere in the world,” says Nina Brooks, writer and creator of “The Passport” and Co-CEO of CEP Productions. “I’m excited and blessed to film here in Pittsburgh, not only because of the talent and visual splendor of our city, but to help advance film in Pittsburgh for all artists, performers and independent film producers.”

“The Passport” centers on the story of Amy, a young ambitious woman with a promising career ahead of her. She is caught between whether she should let her heart lead her and get a job in the same city as her long distance lover or to let her career be her guide and choose from one of the three offers in other cities. Amy goes on an interview for the job that will take care of her heart and is not pleased with the outcome. While she is in between job interviews she meets a homeless man that shares a message about the importance of having a passport. Amy sets out for the next job interview and realizes that she has forgotten her wallet. The next decision she makes is set by fate as she is still looking for signs that will point her in the right direction.

“Like the city of Pittsburgh itself, “The Passport” is a story of transformation,” says Brooks. “While Amy is presented with some challenges along her journey, she ultimately finds the answers she’s seeking. That sense of transformation is a big part of what’s so exciting about filming in Pittsburgh, and what we look forward to as we continue onto the next phase of production.”

Nina is a celebrated and published author and screenwriter and nationally renowned actress Christina Wren are among the cast and crew. She makes her directorial debut alongside Jazsmine Lewis and Emmai Alalquiva. With an emphasis on bringing a diverse talent to the screen, “The Passport” spotlights the extraordinary abilities of artists from both Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. In addition to sharing her story and expanding opportunities for African-American artists, Brooks also hopes to strengthen Pittsburgh’s burgeoning footprint in the film and television industry.

For more information about the film please visit www.cepproductionsllc.com and follow the activity of the cast and crew on social media @thepassport.

About CEP Productions, LLC

CEP Productions, LLC. is an independent film production company that began in Pittsburgh, PA and is now based in Houston, TX. The company is owned and operated and Nina Brooks and Christopher Perry, partners in creativity and life. Their mission is to bring the land of dress up and make believe to life. Find out more at www.cepproductionsllc.com and get social with the company @cepproductionsllc