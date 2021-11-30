Gov. Lee Hosts Live Conversation with Civil Rights Veteran, Author Bob Woodson on Dec. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will host a Facebook Live fireside chat on Friday, December 3 with Civil Rights veteran, author and founder of the Woodson Center, Bob Woodson, titled “Hopeful America: A More Perfect Union”.

“We are thrilled to host Bob Woodson for a meaningful conversation about our country and the days ahead,” said Gov. Lee. “As we finish this year in a season of hope, I look forward to Bob’s thoughts on what’s right about America and what it takes to pursue a more perfect Union.”

The livestreamed conversation will occur on Friday, December 3 at 11 a.m. CT. It is free, open to the public and may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube.

“I’m looking forward to this conversation with Governor Lee about our nation,” said Bob Woodson. “The civil rights movement that I was part of was about giving everyone an opportunity to succeed and treating everyone fairly regardless of race, religion or creed. This is an important value that we must preserve today.”

Woodson founded the Woodson Center as the Center for Neighborhood Enterprise in 1981, with the conviction that grassroots leaders held the key to solving the problems of low-income communities. The Woodson Center has worked for four decades to empower indigenous leaders in troubled neighborhoods to address issues in their communities through initiatives that increase public safety, spur upward mobility and inspire racial harmony in America.

Early in his activism, Mr. Woodson was a civil rights activist and community development social worker in West Chester and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Boston, Massachusetts, in the 1960’s. He worked at the National Urban League Department of Criminal Justice in the early 1970’s. From 1974 to 1981, he served as resident fellow at the American Enterprise Foundation for Public Policy Research.

Mr. Woodson has written several books, including Lessons From the Least of These: The Woodson Principles; The Triumphs of Joseph: How Today’s Community Healers Are Reviving Our Streets and Neighborhoods; and A Summons to Life: Mediating Structures and the Prevention of Youth Crime.

