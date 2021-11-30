Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode thirty of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 30th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue. During the episode, McHargue discusses his background in farming and livestock production, the importance of agriculture to Nebraska, and today’s fight to keep agriculture strong and growing here in the Good Life.

Mark is a fourth-generation farmer producing pork, corn, popcorn, and soybeans in Merrick County. He has served in numerous capacities with Farm Bureau over the years. His involvement includes service on the Merrick County Farm Bureau board of directors, the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, the State Legislative Policy Committee, and the State Board of Directors. From 2011-2020, Mark served as the first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, chairing both the Nebraska Farm Bureau Political Action Committee and the State Legislative Policy Committee.

Listen to episode 30 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

