The Honey Bee Club NFT Project is Here to Save the Bees!

Honey Bee Club is a collection of 10,000 NFTs on a mission to preserve the bees of planet Earth while building a supportive community in the NFT space.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honey Bee Club is paving a new way for NFT projects! Their mission is to help the preservation of bees on our planet through their NFT collection that launches its public sale on 18th of December 2021. They are building a community that actively assists in preservation of the bees on planet Earth.



So, you’re wondering what the Honey Bee Club is? Well HBC is a hive of 10,000 bees that are on a mission to save their species from extinction.

In the year 2043 the last bee colony in the universe was brought in front of humans and other beings by the Legendary Bees. The Legendary Bees seek help from humans to provide home and shelter for the bees of the last bee colony while they formulate and execute a plan to save their species from extinction. How they intend to do that remains to be seen…

The adoption rate of NFTs is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. NFT sales on average tend to range anything between $10 million to $20 million per week, according to data shared by NonFungible.com. Though, there’s been some wild weeks in 2021 where the weekly sales added up to more than $170 million.

The Honey Bee Club has partnered with www.beegirl.org and www.withbees.org and will donate 5% of all sales’ profit from minting towards their cause with helping the bees of this planet.

The Legendary Bees are 10 Bees who formed an alliance with the mission of saving their species. Once the Honey Bees are revealed caretakers of these Legendary Bees will be rewarded with 5 Tesla Model 3’s and 5 times 5000$ in ETH for their sacrifice and diligence.

5 holders of those Legendary Bees will be rewarded with $5,000 in Ethereum. The other 5 will be rewarded with a Tesla Model 3, or an equivalent of $55,000 worth of Ethereum. Buyers of their NFTs so to speak have a chance to win either a Tesla Model 3 or $5,000 in Ethereum once the NFTs are revealed.

3 weeks after the project sells out, the Honey Bee Club team will launch their 2nd NFT collection, called the Queen Bee Club. Holders of 3 or more bees will receive a burnable token airdropped to their crypto wallet. They will be able to burn that token in exchange for 1 free Queen Bee NFT from their 2nd collection. The rest of the Queen Bees from their 2nd collection will after that be sold out to the public. With their 2nd collection, they will donate 20% of gross revenue from minting towards www.beegirl.com and www.withbees.org and their cause around helping with preservation of bees on planet Earth.

After Queen Bee Club is sold out, they will in Q1 of 2022 deploy their own token, the Larvae Bee coin. Holders of 1 Honey Bee NFT and 1 Queen Bee NFT will earn 1 Larvae Bee Coin per day. Holders of 2 NFTs from each collection will earn 2 coins per day and so on.

NFTs are no longer a thing of the past, but a thing of the present and more importantly of the future. NFTs are gaining popularity and making headlines on mainstream media. NFTs are unique cryptographic tokens that exist on the blockchain and cannot be replicated. NFTs can be used to represent real-world items like artwork and real-estate. “Tokenizing” these real-world tangible assets allows them to be bought, sold, and traded more efficiently while reducing the probability of fraud.

The Honey Bee Club roadmap is paving a new way for NFT projects in a way that they are showing the NFT community how both the investors and in their case, the mission of preserving the bees can thrive together. There are limitless opportunities that will arise from the Honey Bee Club’s pavement of a new way of NFT projects being launched. They believe that there is always room to include partnerships where the world in general benefits as well as the investors of the project.

