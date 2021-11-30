Guardianship Abuse Victim Blows the Lid on Guardianship Scandal

Karilyn Montanti (photo courtesy of Christine Montanti Karilyn Montanti, Christine Montanti (photo courtesy Christine Montanti)

Guardianship Abuse Victim Karilyn Montanti speaks out and blows the lid on guardianship abuse within the guardianship and court systems

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardianship Abuse Victim Karilyn Montanti speaks out and blows the lid on guardianship abuse within the guardianship and court systems as she addresses the media for the first time publicly to help free her from further exploitation and being held as a prisoner in guardianship abuse captivity. Karilyn Montanti a 77-year-old woman and former resident of California was essentially relocated to Florida against her will by her oldest daughter and was thrown into a corrupt guardianship system where she has been subject to abuse and exploitation.Karilyn Montanti’s victimization is not just an isolated and tragic event but is a national crisis that is happening to many aging adults at the hands of morally and mentally unfit court appointed guardians, health care surrogates and geriatric care managers. These individuals have been entrusted with protecting the interests of vulnerable adults but instead are engaging in abuse for the sole purpose of financially exploiting them and misappropriating their funds, while further incapacitating the elder.Oftentimes, these court appointed individuals overmedicate the elder to make them appear sicker than they are to gain total control of their money, and, in many instances, the elder dies due to the physical and mental abuse. This outrageous conduct is widespread and, unbelievably, a common fate awaits the defenseless victims: they are isolated, medicated and fortunes liquidated. Although not an elder, the recent case of Britney Spears has brought national attention to the problem of conservatorship abuse taking place in this country and which is growing.When a dispute arises among family members, some courts will use “geriatric care managers” to protect the interests of the elder. Remarkably, a number of these care managers have unwarranted familiarity with judges that preside over these cases and are given a great deal of discretion. Essentially, they then have the ability to play God over the day-to-day decisions of the elder. They will align themselves with the family members who are in control of the aging adult’s money and will immediately take the side of the family member who has control of the trust, so they can excessively bill the trust in exchange for providing a favorable outcome in court.What is heartbreaking about Karilyn’s story is she was placed in a jail-like atmosphere and essentially cut off from communication with the outside world. The abuse has taken place at two assisted living facilities in Broward County where she was isolated without any access to a telephone, a computer and was blocked from seeing her family and only grandchild. She was not allowed to receive calls, letters, packages, food delivery or permitted to go outside the facility, not even on her balcony. Virtually, all of her property and money has been taken away from her. Karilyn was even forced to spend holidays and her birthday alone this year. Prisoners have more rights than she does!What is even more outrageous is over the past year and a half Karilyn was overmedicated several times and suffered disabling symptoms while under the care and supervision of a health care surrogate, court appointed care manager and court appointed attorney. In addition, she was being denied her right to see her treating doctor. How could this happen when she has three individuals who are being paid from her own money, allegedly for the sole purpose of protecting her interests and ensuring her medical needs are being met? Karilyn’s freedom and basic liberties have been stripped away leaving her isolated causing severe emotional distress and suffering. Due to this isolation, and blocking and denying her right to see doctors, she has lost substantial weight (three clothing sizes) and looks as if she has aged 20 years in four months.Karilyn has been repeatedly denied the opportunity to be heard before the court with respect to her own wishes and to have an evidentiary hearing to determine her capacity. Her numerous requests to appear in court have been denied by the court and the same attorney who was appointed to protect her interests. Since she was deprived of the right to be heard, she has decided to speak out publicly for the first time to reveal intimate details of her guardianship-type captivity in the hopes that she will find justice not only for herself but for many other victims of guardianship abuse. Karilyn has recently filed a Suggestion of Capacity Motion through her new attorney whom she personally selected so she can have her rights restored.#standupforkarilyn #freemomBroward County Case Number: PRC180004278

