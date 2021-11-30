Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Honolulu Mayor Eileen R. Anderson

HONOLULU — As a mark of respect for the late former Mayor Eileen R. Anderson, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaii National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Anderson was the first woman to serve as mayor of the City and County of Honolulu. She held the office from 1981 to 1985. Anderson was also the first woman to serve as director of the state’s Department of Budget and Finance under Gov. George Ariyoshi.

“Former Mayor Anderson was a trailblazer who was an inspiration to girls and young women who aspire to enter the political arena or become leaders in their chosen fields. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Gov. Ige said.

Anderson died on Nov. 3 at the age of 93.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]