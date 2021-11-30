Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,262 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Honolulu Mayor Eileen R. Anderson

HONOLULU — As a mark of respect for the late former Mayor Eileen R. Anderson, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaii National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Anderson was the first woman to serve as mayor of the City and County of Honolulu. She held the office from 1981 to 1985. Anderson was also the first woman to serve as director of the state’s Department of Budget and Finance under Gov. George Ariyoshi.

“Former Mayor Anderson was a trailblazer who was an inspiration to girls and young women who aspire to enter the political arena or become leaders in their chosen fields. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Gov. Ige said.

Anderson died on Nov. 3 at the age of 93.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Honolulu Mayor Eileen R. Anderson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.