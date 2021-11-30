GPB Capital Investor Update 11-30-21
GPB Capital investors file numerous lawsuits to recover their losses after two years of bad news from GPB.PALM BEACH, FL, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is unclear what if any sums GPB Capital investors may recover through any restitution efforts resulting from the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into GPB. Any sum that may later get paid out in restitution is separate from any potential sums that could be recovered by investors through separate actions against various other parties. Our office represents many investors who have (and who continue) to recoup their damages and losses associated with GPB investments recommended by financial advisors who were registered through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). These clients have filed private, confidential (often expedited) arbitration claims to recover investment losses," according to Attorney Matt Thibaut, a securities fraud attorney from InvestmentFraudLawyers.com.
Attorney Thibaut's explanation and the response were in reference to the lawsuit filed by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) involving GPB Capital. Although there are various rumors that the defendant is creating some type of a plan to initiate the process of potentially returning some investor funds, nothing formal has been finalized and most investors are still out of their original investment and have not received distributions since late 2018.
The SEC case filing alleges that almost the entire $1.7 billion raised by GPB Capital from some 17,000 retail investors may have been wiped out. It is believed that nearly one quarter or approximately 4,000 of the 17,000 investors are senior citizens, many who could ill afford a significant loss of investment principal and many of whom were looking to rely upon the distribution income stream to supplement their income during their retirement years.
Investors are encouraged to contact the experienced attorneys at www.InvestmentFraudLawyers.com or to call 1-800-856-3352 to schedule a fast, friendly claim evaluation from an experienced securities fraud attorney, and to receive their free "GPB Capital Investor’s Guide". The GPB Capital Investor’s Guide includes a variety of information designed to help investors understand the issues related to their GPB Capital investments and the status of the pending investigations and details related to the GPB investments, as well as their various potential options to recover investment losses and damages. For investors who call, there is no obligation, and they will receive an immediate appointment with an experienced attorney who can provide them with fast, free, friendly advice and a preliminary case.
Non-registered private placement investments such as those similar to GPB Capital were actively sold by more than 60 different FINRA-registered broker-dealers, many of which had financial advisors soliciting these investments based on the lure of hefty fees and commissions, and often choosing to ignore what might be in the investor’s best interests, and instead focused on selling the maximum amount of high-commission investment products they could sell, with little (if any) attention focused on the propriety, suitability, proper risk disclosure, accuracy of the representations, and even the investor risk profiles.
On behalf of several investors who have lost money in GPB, KlaymanToskes is investigating their FINRA arbitration claims. GPB securities that are included in the investigation:
-GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP
-GPB Holdings II and III
-GPB Eurobond Finance PLC
-GPB Cold Storage, LP
-Armada Waste Management
-GPB NYC Development, LP
-GPB Waste Management, LP
-GPB Holdings, LP
-GPB Holdings Qualified, LP
What can investors do now?
While there is/was one or more class action claims pending that involved GPB Capital, as well as various other parties, the large majority of GPB Capital investors who have decided to take action, have determined that a customer dispute (a private arbitration) through the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Office of Dispute Resolution is the quicker, more efficient, and most direct opportunity to address these matters and help them achieve a recovery. These claims are typically filed against the financial advisor and/or brokerage firms that originally recommended the investment in GPB, or otherwise provided ongoing investment advice related to GPB investments.
The FINRA Office of Dispute Resolution provides a process for a private, confidential, non-public arbitration. In that process, discovery generally involves a document exchange (and no depositions). For most investors, this is a faster and more efficient option to pursue, and to further streamline the process, they opt to retain experienced investment fraud or securities fraud lawyers to assist them through the FINRA dispute process.
Some of the issues raised in these claims sometimes involve detailed legal and regulatory matters related to the FINRA-registered broker-dealer efforts surrounding the due diligence process as well as an investigation into various potential negligence related to the sales practices or supervision issues. Overall, an experienced investment fraud or securities fraud attorney can help their clients identify any areas where a financial advisor or broker-dealer firm may have negligently failed their investor customer when it came to approving, selling, supervising transactions and investments in GPB Capital funds.
Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., is a nationwide law firm that specializes in securities arbitration claims on behalf of investors across the country, and with offices in Florida, New York, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. Their website can be found at www.InvestmentFraudLawyers.com, and they have a team of attorneys who have recovered millions of dollars for investors through the FINRA arbitration process.
If your investment losses with GPB Capital investments are substantial, we are here to help. Experienced attorneys at Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. are available for a fast, friendly, free consultation as a public service. Call today for more information at 1-800-856-3352 or visit our website.
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the manner in which GPB Capital Holdings investments were approved for sale by broker-dealers to investor clients, including new product reviews, due diligence, as well as the sales practice and supervision related to these investment products and investment strategies. If you have any knowledge or experience with these matters, please contact the lawyers at Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. at 1-800-856-3352.
