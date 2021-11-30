Seven (7) time award-winning children's book, "I Am A Triathlete", champions diversity shaking up the literary world.
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 7, 2020, Athlete turned Author, Nia (Winston) Obotette, released her book titled, “I Am A Triathlete” and launched a Kickstater campaign. It would later become the most backed and funded Triathlete Children’s Book in Kickstarter’s history that year. The first of its kind, “I Am a Triathlete” encourages readers to step out of their comfort zone and try something new. Nia was surprised by the lack of children's books depicting people of color swimming, biking, running and participating in Triathlons. It left the question, “What message resounds when black youth do not see themselves in books?” The answer compelled Nia to write “I Am a Triathlete”, which embraces a vision to change the narrative by inspiring the next generation of youth as well as readers of all ages to swim, to bike, and to run!
“I Am a Triathlete” has been featured on the front cover of the Milwaukee Journal sports section and featured on television. Readers all over the world are able to purchase this award-winning book via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Wal-Mart, and Target.
In a little over a year, "I Am a Triathlete", has been honored nationally with 7 literary awards and community impact acknowledgements including the Best Indie Book Award (BIBA), Category : 2020 Children’s Book Award – Encouragement; Milwaukee Treasure Award 2021; Next Generation Indie Book Award (Prize $100), Category: 2021 Children’s Picture Book #Own Voices; Purple Dragon Fly Award, Category: 2021 1st Place Exercise/Fitness & 1st Place Sports; Creative Child Award, Category: 2021 Book of the Year – Kids Book; and the American Book Fest 2021 American Fiction Award, Category: Children's Mind/Body/Spirit.
Most impressive is the 2021 Outspoken: Women in Triathlon Awards in the category of Outstanding Media Contribution for written work intended for the purpose to encourage positive change in triathlon! This award highlights the impact "I Am Triathlete" has had within the male dominated sport.
To learn more about Nia (Winston) Obotette and the” I Am A Triathlete” journey, visit www.niatheauthor.com
