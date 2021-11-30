Corporate M-Learning Market Statistics: A Huge Opportunity For Investors by 2027

Corporate M-Learning Market

M-learning or mobile learning refers to the installation of technologies and applications on a mobile device to facilitate learning or sharing of information.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global corporate M-learning market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to the growth in bring your own device trend among corporate employees, rise in need to offer training and learning sessions without conventional physical constraints, and increased adoption of game-based learning among corporate employees, which allows interactive and beneficial training sessions.

In addition, rise in need to minimize skills gap, adoption of effective training methods, and development of various applications and platforms for M-learning is further expected to provide immense growth opportunities for the corporate M-learning market. However, increased costs associated with the connectivity, additional security, equipment & maintenance, and lack of awareness about its benefits among end users are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Adobe, dominKnow, NetDimensions, Saba, Allen Interactions, Certpoint Systems, Upside Learning, AT&T, Citrix Systems Inc, and SumTotal Systems are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global corporate M-learning market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

