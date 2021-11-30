IoT in Automotive Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

IoT in Automotive Market

Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical & digital machines and objects to transfer data over a network automatically.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT in automotive market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period owing to real-time traffic alerts and incident alerts, increase in R&D expenditure by auto manufacturers and government funding for next generation vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies.

Comprehensive analysis of the major IoT in automotive market players profiled in the report include Texas Instruments Inc, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Apple Inc.,Cisco Systems Inc.,Intel Corporation, Ibm Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Vodafone Group

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global IoT in automotive market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

