Black Belt Community Foundation’s Alabama Football Contest Makes History
BBCF’s “Throw & Go” Iron Bowl Contest is Most Successful in Five Years.
”What a blessing to have our most successful Throw & Go effort to date intersecting with the historical firsts represented by such a trailblazer as Mr. Ralph Stokes.”SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, BBCF taps into Alabama’s unique reverence for football and the competitive spirit surrounding that most deeply-seated of rivalries between the universities of Alabama and Auburn to promote community-based fundraising and granting. Donors are given a chance to enter a football skills contest, and one lucky donor selected receives a coveted pair of Alabama vs. Auburn Iron Bowl tickets upon completion of a twelve yard football pass. Donation funds generated go to support community granting for the year ahead, serving twelve counties of the Alabama Black Belt Region.
— BBCF President Felecia Lucky
The contest sidelined itself for 2020 due to the COVID disruption of Alabama college football, but 2021 sees BBCF’s contest roaring back with a record setting year, raising $11,060.20! This is the largest amount raised in the five year history of the contest.
The winner of this year’s Throw & Go Contest is Ralph Stokes of Marietta, GA. Mr. Stokes is originally from Montgomery, AL and was one of the first Black football players for Paul “Bear” Bryant at The University of Alabama. (See Featured Article on Ralph Stokes at AL.com : https://www.al.com/alabamafootball/2021/09/former-alabama-player-ralph-stokes-details-lifelong-battles-with-discrimination-in-memoir-one-of-the-first.html) He works for the Pro Golf Association and is the author of ONE OF THE FIRST. In his book he talks about being one of the first Black football players at Alabama and being a minority student on the campus of The University of Alabama in the early 70’s.
BBCF President Felecia Lucky states, ”What a blessing to have our most successful Throw & Go effort to date intersecting with the historical firsts represented by such a trailblazer as Mr. Ralph Stokes. The forward strides in diversity and inclusivity that he and others helped jump start at University of Alabama Football helped position Alabama into the national football powerhouse it is today. It’s exciting that BBCF and our community associates can connect with that energy and put it to good work for communities in the twelve counties we serve.”
For those who couldn’t join in time to compete for the Throw & Go contest but still want to support BBCF in their annual philanthropic gifting, #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, November 30th presents a opportunity. Anyone can help BBCF across all of its community granting opportunities, by visiting:
https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/blackbeltcommunityfoundation .
Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter.
