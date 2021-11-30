Gov. Henry McMaster Signs Bill to Assist Veterans with In-State Tuition

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette today joined S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) Secretary William Grimsley, and members of the General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing of S. 241, Military Tuition Rates. ​​​​​​The legislation provides veterans or their dependents using GI Bill education benefits in-state tuition at South Carolina's universities, colleges, and technical colleges regardless of when they left the service. Previously, veterans had to enroll within three years of leaving the service to receive immediate in-state tuition benefits.

"South Carolina has a long history of being a military-friendly state that takes pride in its veterans," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This legislation is a way for South Carolina to honor and reward those who served while also attracting veterans with unique skills and experiences to our colleges, universities, and communities."

In order to receive in-state tuition rates, the veteran or their dependent must be a South Carolina resident while enrolled at the in-state institution.

"We need to continue to do what South Carolina has done forever, don't pity our veterans but take pride in them," said SCDVA Secretary William Grimsley. "This bill will contribute to South Carolina by allowing veterans to come to our public institutions to earn their degrees and then go back and make an impact in our communities."

"This bill is a win for veterans in South Carolina, it is a win for the military community in South Carolina, it is a priority of the military base task force, and it is another step forward as we continue to make South Carolina the most veteran-friendly state in the country," said Senator Tom Young

The legislation went into effect on May 6, 2021.

-###-