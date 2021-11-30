Mark A. Vogel’s The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet is an illustrated children’s book that provides a fun

“Auggie!” said Professor Poodle. “Let’s see if we can find all the letters in the alphabet.” Okay, Professor Poodle. I think I see A hiding in that pile of hay.” — Mark A. Vogel

GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark A. Vogel’s The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's

Collect the Alphabet is an illustrated children’s book that provides a fun and clever way for kids

to learn about the alphabet. Published by Authors Press, the book is the author’s third

publication of the same stylistic structure.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie features two adorable canine characters:

Professor Poodle and Auggie. Their adventure starts when they decide to search for all the

letters in the alphabet. Subtle and oftentimes nonsensical, the association between the letters of

the alphabet and the specific objects provides a sense of unpredictability and wonder. The

contrasting personalities of the two characters add an extra dimension to the structural integrity

of the book.

The US Review of Books writes, “Since the letters form the basis for all our language learning,

Vogel's book provides accessible introductions to their appearance and some of the words

associated with them. It is an especially recommended exploration for preschoolers, offering

education through enjoyment.”

Mark Vogel was born in Seymour, Indiana, and moved to Pinellas Park, Florida when he was 3

years old. Mark now lives in Chesapeake, Virginia with his wife Grace. Mark first started writing

children's stories in 2011 and published his first book in 2012. Mark believes that his books will

help children to learn the alphabet and numbers in easy-to-understand and fun stories with the

turn of each rhyming page.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet

Written by Mark A. Vogel

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Get your copies of this adorable book at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online

retailers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be

published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.