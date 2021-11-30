The Adventures Of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let’s Collect The Alphabet
Mark A. Vogel’s The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet is an illustrated children’s book that provides a fun
GUADALAJARA,, JA, MEXICO, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark A. Vogel’s The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's
Collect the Alphabet is an illustrated children’s book that provides a fun and clever way for kids
to learn about the alphabet. Published by Authors Press, the book is the author’s third
publication of the same stylistic structure.
The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie features two adorable canine characters:
Professor Poodle and Auggie. Their adventure starts when they decide to search for all the
letters in the alphabet. Subtle and oftentimes nonsensical, the association between the letters of
the alphabet and the specific objects provides a sense of unpredictability and wonder. The
contrasting personalities of the two characters add an extra dimension to the structural integrity
of the book.
The US Review of Books writes, “Since the letters form the basis for all our language learning,
Vogel's book provides accessible introductions to their appearance and some of the words
associated with them. It is an especially recommended exploration for preschoolers, offering
education through enjoyment.”
Mark Vogel was born in Seymour, Indiana, and moved to Pinellas Park, Florida when he was 3
years old. Mark now lives in Chesapeake, Virginia with his wife Grace. Mark first started writing
children's stories in 2011 and published his first book in 2012. Mark believes that his books will
help children to learn the alphabet and numbers in easy-to-understand and fun stories with the
turn of each rhyming page.
The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet
Written by Mark A. Vogel
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Get your copies of this adorable book at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online
retailers.
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be
published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-2550098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter