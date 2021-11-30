Thornton Law Firm LLP Is A Proud Sponsor of 2021 UFW Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP, specializing in representing farmworkers and their families harmed by pesticides, is proud to be a Gold Eagle Sponsor of this year’s United Farm Workers (UFW) Gala. The event honors UFW President Emeritus Arturo S. Rodríguez for his accomplishments and leadership during his 45 years with La Causa and 25 years as UFW President. The gala will be held at the Historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on December 9, 2021, from 6:00 to 9:00 PST. In-person tickets have already sold out, but virtual tickets may be purchased at this link.
Arturo S. Rodríguez dedicated 45 years to the UFW and the cause of improving farm worker lives in California and across the nation. He served 25 years as president after Cesar Chavez’s death in 1993, leaving behind a solid leadership team to continue the UFW’s work. He spent countless hours advocating for farm workers. Under his leadership, the UFW advocated for rules protecting farm workers and all workers working in extreme heat. Governor Schwarzenegger signed the first such regulations in 2005, requiring water and shade for workers suffering from heatstroke, and Governor Brown strengthened those regulations in 2015. Rodríguez fought for higher wages for farmworkers, and by the end of his tenure as President, federal data showed that farm worker wages in 2018 averaged $13.18 an hour - $2 an hour above the California minimum wage. In 2019, California began enforcing a UFW-sponsored law giving farm workers overtime pay after working more than eight (8) hours in a day or forty (40) hours in a week.
The attorneys at Thornton Law Firm help farm workers who were needlessly exposed to and harmed by dangerous pesticides. In the United States, agricultural workers have the greatest incidence of birth defects of any occupation. Thornton Law Firm is a nationwide leader in groundbreaking litigation representing children born with catastrophic birth defects from the toxic exposures of their parents.
David Bricker, Esq.
