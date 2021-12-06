Johnstone Supply, Famous Supply and Geary Pacific Earn Banish Mercury Off the Planet 2021 Awards

Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Highlights Members for their Exceptional Efforts at Recycling Mercury-Containing Thermostats

Our distributor partners never stopped collecting and safely recycling mercury-containing thermostats despite all the difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.” — Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announced today that Johnstone Supply, Famous Supply and Geary Pacific are the 2021 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) winners.

The annual competition among Heating Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) members recovered 239 pounds of mercury from 70 member companies, increasing more than 16 pounds from last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, more than 380 branch locations returned collection bins during the contest period, from May 1 to Oct. 31.

"Our distributor partners never stopped collecting and safely recycling mercury-containing thermostats despite all the difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC. “They have demonstrated good business awareness and sound environmental practices year after year. In the collection of mercury-containing thermostat recovery, there is no equal to HARDI distributors.”

TRC released the names of the BMOP winners during HARDI's Annual Conference, Dec. 6.

Distributor Prize Winners are:

• Johnstone Supply recycled the most pounds of mercury at 87.8.

• Famous Supply recycled the highest average pounds of mercury with 3.0 pounds.

• Geary Pacific had the highest participation rate of 34%.

Top 3 Branches for Recycling

Geary Pacific, Riverside, CA 8.816 pounds

G. W. Berkheimer Co., Aurora, IL 8.525 pounds

R.E. Michel, Norristown, PA 7.948 pounds

Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) is a nonprofit stewardship organization that facilitates and manages the collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Originally founded in 1998 by Honeywell, White-Rodgers, and General Electric as a voluntary venture, it was established to promote the safe collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Today, 30 manufacturers support the program. Its members' continuing financial support demonstrates their commitment to a cleaner environment, with a simple, collective goal: Keep mercury out of the waste stream in order to protect the environment.

Today, more than 3,600 businesses and communities in 48 states are enrolled in TRC's program. Since its founding, TRC has collected more than 2.7 million mercury-containing thermostats that have kept 12 tons of mercury out of the waste stream.

###