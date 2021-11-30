Did you buy a hit 5 ticket in Mountlake Terrace, Washington? A $795,000 prize is expiring soon!

23 large prizes from Washington’s Lottery totaling more than $2 million are currently unclaimed, one of which is a Hit 5 ticket worth $795,000 that expires December 8

Olympia, Wash. (November 30, 2021) - Washington’s Lottery is urging people to check their lottery tickets, as there is currently $2,115,000 in unclaimed winnings expiring in the coming months. One of the prizes, a Hit 5 ticket worth $795,000 that was purchased in Mountlake Terrace, expires next week. Any players hoping to claim the prize before it’s too late should check their tickets and collect their winnings before the Lottery’s regional offices close at 5 p.m. on December 8.

The winning Hit 5 ticket was purchased at the Goodies Food located at 4804 212th St in Mountlake Terrace.

There currently are a total of 23 unclaimed prizes each worth at least $10,000. One of these prizes is a large Powerball jackpot prize valued at $1,000,000. The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

###

Press Contacts Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com

Xiamara Garza (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com