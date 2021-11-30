Hunters in Illinois harvested 50,300 deer during first weekend of 2021 Illinois firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,300 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 19-21.

Comparatively, hunters took 47,147 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2020.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 2-5. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

• Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12; • Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan.14-16; and • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 2-5 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

For more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2021 season, and comparable totals for 2020, can be found below.

County 2021 2020 2019 ADAMS 1352 1301 1437 ALEXANDER 267 257 311 BOND 488 426 500 BOONE 74 79 71 BROWN 581 557 604 BUREAU 619 635 622 CALHOUN 447 360 494 CARROLL 374 351 432 CASS 391 384 380 CHAMPAIGN 149 162 133 CHRISTIAN 386 419 372 CLARK 714 622 694 CLAY 782 728 774 CLINTON 498 474 453 COLES 481 443 417 CRAWFORD 651 554 562 CUMBERLAND 542 542 511 DEKALB 86 77 80 DEWITT 197 220 206 DOUGLAS 115 115 88 EDGAR 378 329 346 EDWARDS 280 227 219 EFFINGHAM 658 611 597 FAYETTE 1154 980 1004 FORD 82 79 73 FRANKLIN 864 743 853 FULTON 1176 1193 1243 GALLATIN 255 232 249 GREENE 635 632 632 GRUNDY 150 148 194 HAMILTON 756 657 717 HANCOCK 1013 1052 1032 HARDIN 520 419 602 HENDERSON 269 307 264 HENRY 280 290 254 IROQUOIS 287 321 339 JACKSON 1325 1227 1422 JASPER 731 691 667 JEFFERSON 1293 1080 1251 JERSEY 423 350 401 JO DAVIESS 858 1027 1005 JOHNSON 900 857 1026 KANE 26 17 18 KANKAKEE 140 123 132 KENDALL 47 57 53 KNOX 738 682 704 LAKE 5 0 5 LASALLE 409 465 469 LAWRENCE 375 334 348 LEE 323 334 311 LIVINGSTON 311 279 275 LOGAN 233 198 251 MACON 152 158 149 MACOUPIN 1038 987 1025 MADISON 470 379 442 MARION 1022 910 995 MARSHALL 400 407 402 MASON 270 256 235 MASSAC 249 219 261 MCDONOUGH 497 452 461 MCHENRY 180 170 170 MCLEAN 406 409 347 MENARD 223 211 236 MERCER 548 532 521 MONROE 724 667 699 MONTGOMERY 579 520 540 MORGAN 381 375 401 MOULTRIE 151 142 156 OGLE 391 437 436 PEORIA 585 539 571 PERRY 808 716 882 PIATT 88 89 83 PIKE 1016 1029 1174 POPE 950 884 1064 PULASKI 192 177 209 PUTNAM 243 207 250 RANDOLPH 1503 1340 1553 RICHLAND 493 397 431 ROCK ISLAND 417 461 415 SALINE 541 534 602 SANGAMON 396 326 329 SCHUYLER 854 757 800 SCOTT 217 176 197 SHELBY 883 824 757 STARK 117 125 94 ST. CLAIR 547 474 478 STEPHENSON 372 405 365 TAZEWELL 344 314 339 UNION 824 772 913 VERMILION 408 329 323 WABASH 122 101 105 WARREN 295 292 303 WASHINGTON 697 599 640 WAYNE 971 861 943 WHITE 447 465 456 WHITESIDE 353 420 373 WILL 122 148 160 WILLIAMSON 1148 943 1220 WINNEBAGO 172 193 173 WOODFORD 406 372 398 TOTAL 50300 47147 50173

