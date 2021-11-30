Global Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market is projected to be worth USD 3531.5 Million by 2030 I SPER Market Research

The global cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2020 to reach USD 3531.5 Billion by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2020 to reach USD 3531.5 billion by 2030. The growth is primarily attributed to rapidly growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of lymphoma cancer, advancements in treatments, increasing research & development for novel treatment options, government funding & initiatives and growing demand for better treatments available to cancer patients. However, lack of expertise, high cost of treatment, potential side effects associated with chemotherapy and requirement of tailored treatments due to rarity of cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma can hinder the growth of this market.

Browse report overview on "Global Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Cutaneous-T-cell-Lymphoma.aspx

By Type: Mycosis Fungoides segment to register highest CAGR

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market is segmented into Mycosis Fungoides, Sezary Syndrome and other types. In this segmentation, Mycosis Fungoides segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to higher occurrence as compared to other types, difficult diagnosis and higher susceptibility in geriatric patients.

By Treatment: Chemotherapy dominated the CTCL market in 2020

By treatment segmentation, CTCL market is segmented into radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and others. Chemotherapy dominated the market share of CTCL market in 2020.

By Region: APAC is the fastest growing regional market



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market. The largest share of this regional segment is mainly due to rising demand for progressive treatments, high adoption of novel technologies, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising number of cases of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma in US. On the other hand, APAC is expected to grow at a highest CAGR. High growth of this market is primarily due to rising geriatric population, rising awareness for cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, emerging economies, increasing collaborative schemes between domestic and international companies.

Epidemiology Insight & Competitive Scenario

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) is a skin cancer derived from T-cells. CTCL can also involve other body parts such as blood steam, Lymph nodes and internal organs. Most of the symptoms of CTCL are associated with skin. The occurrence of CTCL is more common in males as compared to females. Men in the age group of 40-60 are more susceptible to CTCL. Most common type of CTCL is Mycosis Fungoides which is identified by skin symptoms including patches, rashes, tumors etc. It is reported that about 3,000 cases are reported in US every year. Highest number of cases are reported in African-American population.

The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market is moderately competitive with some of the key players including:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Seagen

Soligenix Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene

Elorac Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and others

Impact of COVID-19 on CTCL Market﻿



Collaborations between hospitals and research labs can synergize the new findings of treatment options for CTCL. However, hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic are unavailable to patients and thus the ongoing and upcoming treatments for CTCL can halt or neglected. COVID-19 has affected the cancer care and thus there is requirement for increasing focus on premium care to cancer patients.

Request customized report as per your need and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Cutaneous-T-cell-Lymphoma.aspx?custom=1

Browse other reports published by SPER:



Global Women Healthcare Market: Global Forcast - 2027

Global Infection Control Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Global Healthcare Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Global Infusion Pump Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About SPER Market Research



SPER Market Research is a leading, full-service global market research, business intelligence and consulting company offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel and consumer research. Headquartered in Noida city, the company has offices worldwide, and provides strategic & consulting services.



SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.

Contact us: Rohan Verma Global Account Manager +1-347-460-2899 I +91-959-915-8047 rohanverma@sperresearch.com https://www.sperresearch.com/