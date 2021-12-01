Dr. Ronald W. Hamner Receives “Lifetime Achievement Award” for His Work In Fighting Kidney Disease
His new book, "Rescuing the Doctor-Patient Relationship," and the importance of placing the “power of purchase” back in the patient’s hands for health care and medical expenses.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For his dedication to medicine, many achievements in Nephrology, and excellence in patient care the Patient Preferred Physicians & Practitioners exclusive medical society presented the “Lifetime Achievement Award” to Dr. Ronald W. Hamner, MD, FACP of San Antonio, Texas.
His forty-plus years of clinical achievements in his field include a vast knowledge and expertise of Dialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), Chronic Renal Disease, Nephrology, and Physical Therapy Modalities.
Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Hamner has been published as a top physician in Preferred Health Magazine, 2021, and has appeared as a special guest on Patient Preferred Presents podcast show where he discussed his book "Rescuing the Doctor-Patient Relationship," and the importance of placing the “power of purchase” back in the patient’s hands for medical expenses and care. He was also published in the San Antonio Magazine, 2020; and listed as a Top Doctor in Castle Connolly, 1st edition.
Board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Hamner’s patients give him five-star ratings and applaud his expertise, bedside manner, and compassion. “He saved my life! When I first saw him, about 5 years ago, my kidney function was 10%, and now it is 60%,” read a patient review. “He immediately knew that a high blood pressure medicine I was on was the culprit,” the reviewer said. “He is also conservative in treatment, not in a rush to do surgery, which I like.”
Dr. Hamner’s successful career in medicine began with a Medical Degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, 1978. He went on to complete an internship of Internal Medicine at the UAB Hospital in 1979, before pursuing residencies at both the University of Alabama Hospitals, Internal Medicine, and at the University of Texas Medical School At Houston for Nephrology. In 1983, Dr. Hamner completed a Fellowship at University of Texas Health Science Center, Division of Nephrology.
Putting the needs and happiness of his patients first, Dr. Hamner keeps abreast of the latest developments in his field by keeping professional memberships with the Texas Medical Association, Bexar County Medical Society, American College of Physicians, Fellow International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis, Renal Physicians Association, National Kidney Foundation, Medical Board, San Antonio Chapter, and the Texas Medical Foundation.
Dr. Ronald W. Hamner holds the title of “Patient Preferred Nephrologist” and is listed among today’s Top 100 Physicians in America.
Now in retirement from practice at Renal Associates, Dr. Hamner continues to enjoy traveling, exercising, and spending time with family. His ground-breaking book, Rescuing the Doctor-Patient Relationship is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and wherever books are sold.
