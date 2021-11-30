Best Book Series Gifts for Tweens Ages 7 – 12
Give the gift of reading to empower, spark imagination and help kids dream bigHAVERFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tween years: that nebulous period between childhood and full-fledged adolescence. Parents, who are navigating these formative pre-teen years, may find books are the ideal gift for their spirited tweens.
“Books are a terrific way to introduce tweens to new ideas, stimulate their imaginations and bolster self-esteem,” according to author Ellen Langas. “Because tweens develop at different rates, books can serve as a wonderful resource for children to discover characters who may be encountering similar challenges and feelings. A chapter series can provide readers with a sense of discovery and accomplishment, and can keep them coming back for more.”
Here are four book series that score high marks with young readers, parents, teachers and librarians.
The Girls Know How® series, created by tween book author Ellen Langas, inspires young readers to explore the careers of their dreams without gender limitations in a fun way, featuring engaging tween characters, real-life role models, and a host of free career-exploration activities at GirlsKnowHow.com. The award-winning series was named the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Foundation’s official Book Series of 2021. Shop the set, which includes an autographed copy of Super Science Girls at QVC.com or individually, starting at $4.95 at GirlsKnowHow.com.
All great leaders have to start somewhere. The Startup Squad series by Brian Weisfeld and Nicole C. Kear encourages girls to embrace their dreams with confidence, underscores the importance of friendship, and is the perfect launchpad for young entrepreneurs. Each book includes business tips for kids and an interview with a real-life girl CEO. An autographed boxed set of three books is available for $24.99 at TheStartupSquad.com.
Author Zander Bingham, creator of the Jack Jones series, delights kids and adults with easy-to-read chapter books that take readers on adventures with young Jack and his brave crew. The series provides the perfect blend of excitement, adventure and fun, including unfamiliar creatures, tricky obstacles, and unexpected challenges. Ideal for boys and girls ages six and up. Available on Amazon as a boxed set of four or eight books, or individually, starting at $7.99.
Help girls embrace self-assurance and banish self-doubt with The Confidence Code for Girls series written by Katty Kay, Claire Shipman and JillEllyn Riley. The empowering series is available online and in bookstores. Discover more at ConfidenceCodeGirls.com
Whether you choose a book for a stocking stuffer, birthday or just a “way to go!” gift, the gift of reading can help your tweens develop a positive sense of self, explore possibilities, and discover their full potentials.
