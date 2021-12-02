Professional product safety group expands to offer calendar of education courses and new partnership

Society of Product Safety Professionals serves consumer product field

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) has announced the expansion of programs serving the consumer product safety field in 2022. For the past 4 years SPSP has provided 2 programs to the product safety field: 1. The Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification program that features an education component provided by Saint Louis University’s Chaifetz School of Business, and 2. an annual schedule of webinars on various product safety topics supported by Sedgwick.

Effective January 1, 2022 the Society will offer additional programs in cooperation with ADK Information Services, which has been a provider of information and education programs in the consumer product safety community since 2009. The expansion of SPSP programs was made necessary after Chaifetz School of Business announced it would no longer be offering consumer product safety education courses after calendar year 2021.

“SPSP has appreciated the role that Chaifetz School of Business has played by introducing product safety management education courses in cooperation with ADK. At this point, SPSP recognizes the importance of continuing to make product safety education opportunities available to the consumer product safety field,” according to John Barrera, President of the SPSP Board of Directors.

The Society’s professional certification program has attracted candidates from global manufacturers and retailers, and medium and small businesses. Its graduates are recognized each year in special ceremonies held at the annual ICPHSO (International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization) training symposium. SPSP, as sponsor of the program, confers the professional designation “Certified Product Safety Professional™(CPSP) on eligible candidates who complete a prescribed education program. The program’s framework and policies were established by the SPSP independent affiliate, the Consumer Product Safety Certification Services (CPSCS).

In its new alliance with ADK Information Services, SPSP will be offering a full 2022 calendar of courses and webinar series that will provide educational opportunities for professionals based on their experience levels. Successful completion of the programs will earn participants a Certificate of Completion. Its first program will be a virtual webinar series “Communicating Product Safety: Stakeholders, Language, and Techniques,” taking place January 25 – February 3, 2022.

The Spring SPSP program is a basic compliance course: “Fundamentals in designing and managing a compliance program”. This will be based on SPSP’s “5 Pillars of Knowledge” approach to product safety. The 5 pillars were identified in 2017 by an SPSP task force that analyzed the skills and knowledge required of product safety managers. The methodology consists of: 1. Culture of a company, 2. Risk Assessment and Hazard Analysis, 3. Regulatory affairs and legislation, 4. Product Incident investigations, and 5. Design and management of recalls. This program will be held in a virtual setting (March 15 – May 27).

The summer program will be the 4th annual Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program taking place June 1-August 30 on SPSP’s Zoom platform. The core program is built around the methodology of the 5 Pillars of Knowledge with additional focus on personal skills required for effectiveness on the part of product safety professionals. The program takes place June 1-August 30. The closing workshop of the course consists of a multiple-choice examination, an essay, and the development and presentation of a case study focused on a product safety topic. The program’s framework and policies were established by the SPSP independent affiliate, the Consumer Product Safety Certification Services (CPSCS).

The final SPSP program of the year is “Advanced Product Safety Leadership”, September 20-29, featuring product safety leaders sharing insights on their personal growth and development and its relevance to the next generation of leadership in the consumer product safety field. This program was successfully introduced in 2021 by the Emerson Leadership Institute at the Chaifitz School in cooperation with ADK.