iCelebrate Cake The Sweetest Party for Talented Kids This Saturday December 4th

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring iCelebrate Cake A Sweet Day in LA...Last Party of the Year for Kids #icelebratecake #asweetdayinla #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the last kid party of the year, A Sweet Day in LA. Kids bring drawings of parents at work to earn cake reward

Does your talented kid love cake? Come to the best party of the year this weekend!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good