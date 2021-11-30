Autonomous Mobile Robot Market size worth $ 8.7 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Driving factors for the market are the growing application of robots in various industrial sectors, technological advancement, growing application area of autonomous robots, and the growing awareness about the benefits of autonomous robots, the increasing demand for smart devices in automobiles, the proliferation of advanced driver assistance systems and the introduction of stringent regulations for telematics by various governments.

Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Autonomous Mobile Robot Market " By Type(Goods-to-Person Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory of Robots), By Battery Type(Lead, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-based), By Application(Telematics, Navigation, and Infotainment), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market size was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Overview

The Autonomous Mobile Robot is the process of embedding IoT technologies in the automotive domain by creating the vehicle more smart, efficient, comfortable, and intelligent. It enables the utilization of the smart apps, by interrelating the computer devices, digital and mechanical devices to provide the data transfer automatically. The development of the IoT in the automotive domain serves the purpose of providing real-time data and information about vehicle users.

The increasing demand for smart devices in automobiles, the proliferation of advanced driver assistance systems are factors driving the market growth. In addition, the introduction of stringent regulations for telematics by the government is contributing to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the need for incident alerts and real-time traffic is imposing a positive outlook on the market growth. However, the insufficient internet connectivity coverage and cost associated with the implementation are hindering market growth.

In addition, as a result of the increase in the average per capita income of the individuals, the automated systems, and infotainment services in the vehicle, they are becoming more and more an integral part of it. People expect their digital lifestyle also need to be translated into the car, and with the help of the automotive technologies of the Internet of Things. It is expected that this will promote the development of the Autonomous Mobile Robot Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Locus Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Omron Adept, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Clearpath Robotics, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Softbank Robotics, SMP Robotics, and Aethon.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market On the basis of Type, Battery Type, Application, and Geography.

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Type Goods-to-Person Picking Robots Self-Driving Forklifts Autonomous Inventory of Robots Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)







Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Battery Type Lead Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Nickel-based Others







Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Application Telematics Navigation Infotainment







Autonomous Mobile Robot Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



