British Brand cleaning up the ocean by 50 plastic bottles with every sale
From the team behind Serious Tissues, the UK’s first carbon-neutral toilet paper, Serious Soaps is a new collection of plastic-free, zero-waste laundry strips.BOURNEMOUTH, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Brand Cleaning Up Oceans with Serious Soaps.
The eco-entrepreneurs behind Serious Tissues, the UK’s first carbon-neutral toilet paper tackling deforestation with every roll, are taking on another challenge, cleaning up ocean plastic pollution with their latest household innovation, Serious Soaps. The newly launched collection of zero-waste, plastic-free laundry strips and soap bars keeps clothes, hands, and the ocean clean, as with every pack sold, 1kg of ocean-bound plastic is collected, the equivalent of 50 plastic bottles.
Serious Soaps is revolutionising cleaning, enabling customers to clean their homes and the ocean at the same time. The new range of concentrated laundry strips and bar soap is completely plastic-free, keeping plastic out of the ocean by replacing bottles of handwash or detergent.
Chris Baker, a co-founder of Serious Tissues, commented: “The health of our oceans is vital to the health of our planet. But we’re filling them with plastic. If we carry on as we are, there could be more plastic than fish by 2050. Plus, oceans play a key part in the fight against climate change. For the past 200 years, oceans have absorbed up to 40% of the CO2 we’ve produced, but the microplastic now in our seas is disrupting this. Just like we need trees because they absorb CO2, we need to protect our oceans for the same reason. And we need to start now. That’s why we’ve launched Serious Soaps.”
Every aspect of the new Serious Soaps range has been designed to be as sustainable and ethical as possible. The bars of soap are made in the UK using vegetable oil and shea butter, meaning they’re completely vegan, cruelty-free and have a very small carbon footprint. Similarly, the innovative ultra-concentrated laundry strips are designed to simply dissolve in the washing machine and leave clothes fresh and clean, all without a plastic bottle in sight. The super lightweight and slim design of the strips also means they are 95% lighter than traditional laundry detergent and much lighter. As a result, far less CO2 is produced when transporting them.
Taking the ethical aspect of the business one step further, Serious Soaps has partnered with rePurpose Global to retrieve and sort ocean-bound plastic. For every pack sold, 1kg of plastic is removed, the equivalent of 500 crisp packets. As well as tackling ocean plastic pollution, this partnership also supports a project in Goa that helps women in the region.
Although this latest range is focused on tackling ocean plastic pollution, instead of deforestation like its toilet paper predecessor, all the products from this sustainable start-up are designed with the same end goal in mind - fighting climate change. Chris continues: ‘We’re a serious company with a simple idea, if you want to change the world, change where you spend your money. Our plan is to create a whole range of household products so people can save the planet from their own homes. First toilet paper, now soap, next, well, watch this space.’
The Serious Soaps range is available to purchase from the Serious Tissues website. A pack of 32 laundry strips costs £12.60 when on subscription, and the soap bars start from £4.50 on subscription. www.serioustissues.com
For more information email abi@warrioragency.co.uk
Notes to Editors
About Serious Tissues - www.serioustissues.com
Launched in 2020 by co-founders, Chris Baker, Cemal Ezel, Anne Kuhsiek, Martin McAllister, and Richard Robinson, Serious Tissues is the UK’s first carbon neutral toilet paper.
Serious Tissues are manufactured just outside Manchester. By producing in the UK they’re able to reduce the carbon footprint of their toilet paper, their loo roll is made from 100% recycled paper and without any unnecessary chemicals (dyes, perfumes, etc.). They use recycled paper - from newspapers, cereal boxes, etc. - instead of bamboo because the carbon footprint is smaller and they don’t have to ship the bamboo from China. They’re 100% produced in the UK.
Serious Tissues has partnered with organisations running tree planting projects all around the world.
Their partners work with local communities, providing work for those who need it. Currently, the trees are being planted in the UK, Nepal, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Ethiopia, Haiti, Colombia & Central America.
About Serious Soaps - www.serioustissues.com
Launched in 2021 as the next stage in the ‘Serious’ range, Serious Soaps was created to tackle the problem of ocean plastic.
For every Serious Soap product sold, the brand removes ocean plastic from the ocean. Every single pack of 32 laundry strips and three pack of bar soap sold removes the equivalent of 50 plastic bottles from the sea. The laundry strips are also designed to be incredibly lightweight and compact, not only for the convenience of customers, but also to ensure the smallest carbon footprint possible during transportation. All Serious Soap products use zero-plastic packaging.
The Serious Soaps range includes eco-friendly, zero waste laundry strips available in three varieties: Lavender, Fresh Linen, Sensitive.
Serious Soaps also offers a vegan, UK-made bar soap available in five scents: Caribbean Coconut, Mediterranean Fig, Balearic Breeze, Atlantic Blast, Pacific Wave.
About Chris Baker
Chris Baker, co-founder of Serious Tissues, is a multiple-award winning social change strategist, specialising in communications. Chris has previously worked as head of strategy and social change at FCB Inferno, the UK’s leading communications agency for campaigns that generate social change. He also co-founded Change Please, a social enterprise that supports homeless people through ethical coffee, which has helped over 100 people off the streets.
Through his work in the communications industry, Chris has worked on projects tackling some of society’s most pressing issues, from knife crime and climate change to homelessness and poverty. After discovering the full extent of the deforestation that occurs to create toilet paper, with 10 million trees cut down each year, it was a natural step for Chris to use his skills to do something about it.
Lizzie McManus
Warrior Agency
+44 7572 943497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other