Heated Jacket Market Is Growing A Huge Demand In 2021-2030, Business and Future Opportunity

Heated Jacket Market by Power Type, End User, Size, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The market for heated jackets is projected to experience limited growth due to the reliance of stakeholders on the disrupted supply chain owing to the pandemic.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Heated Jacket Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The demand for heated jackets is being driven by the drop in temperatures and harsh winter weather in many North American and European countries. Heated jackets are becoming more popular among consumers from all walks of life, including military personnel, construction workers, winter sports athletes, and others.

Therm-ic is dedicated to offering dependable and creative solutions to safeguard the feet and hands, which are particularly vulnerable. They have decided to take the initiative and add a Bluetooth heated vest to the offering.

This revolutionary and ultra-versatile sleeveless quilted vest promises optimal body heat management despite the weather circumstances.

The jacket features an internal thermometer, an external thermometer, and an accelerometer that measures temperature and movement. The temperature and motion signals are processed by a microcontroller, which determines the amount of electricity that needs to be transmitted to the heating pads.

Such improvements help boost the product demand in the market.

Heated jackets are primarily marketed through online sources. The worldwide heated jackets market is expected to benefit from the expansion of online sales channels. Small-scale building operations and outdoor projects are expected to drive the demand for heated jackets.

Furthermore, the product is made of long-lasting, water- and wind-resistant materials, and consumers' demand for slimline heated jackets with maximum heating sections that can be stored and cleaned easily in low-temperature circumstances. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the heated jacket market for future sales.

COVID-19 Impact analysis:
○ Due to the closure of offline stores in several countries due to the pandemic, online sales of heated jackets is projected to experience growth. People who are sitting at home have plenty of time to browse e-commerce websites and put their hands on a warm jacket. This is anticipated to lead to a spike in online sales in short term.
○ The demand for heated jackets is projected to decline in the near future, as individuals are increasingly obliged to spend a substantial amount of their days indoors due to the quarantine. However, as manufacturers work to establish business continuity strategies, the market's long-term prognosis remains strong.

The key market players profiled in the report include Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Duralogic USA, LLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., H2C Brands, LLC, Makita, Ororo, DeWalt.

Key Benefits of the Report
○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the heated jacket industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the heated jacket market share.
○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight theheated jacket market growth scenario.
○ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
○ The report provides a detailed heated jacket market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

