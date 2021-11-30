Oomph CRM set to Take SME Market by Storm in 2022
CRM software is evolving. Find out how CRM software, such as Oomph CRM, is revolutionising the CRM landscape as we head into 2022.WAKEFIELD, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses who have a CRM system in place experience an increase in productivity by 50% or more. This is mainly due to task and activity management tools that allow for the assignment and recording of past, present, and future activities – whatever they may be (phone calls, emails, meetings, etc.).
An increase in productivity can also be a direct result of automation which plays a huge role in systems like Oomph CRM, a software package designed and developed in Yorkshire, England. Oomph uses automation throughout the system, offering a multitude of opportunities to select from pre-populated data when creating quotes, invoices, customers, activities and so on. This saves your business hours of admin tasks each week by streamlining long winded, repetitive tasks as well as reducing the risk of human input errors.
Access to customer data is crucial to most businesses, with 74% of companies stating that CRM technology gives staff better access to customer data. This is one of Oomph’s key components which ultimately leads to more personalised customer experiences and a minimised risk of data loss which, in turn, leads to higher customer satisfaction along with customer retention. Oomph also gives managers control over which staff members can access what, as well as who is permitted to edit and delete certain types of data.
Oomph is built with ease of use in mind which is highly beneficial considering 65% of CRM users deem this to be the most important aspect of a CRM. Ease of use is apparent from the very beginning of your journey with Oomph with a quick and easy registration process and a simple import process that allows users to swiftly import any existing contacts from an Excel CSV file. The Oomph interface has a basic appearance throughout that’s easy on the eye and has a series of familiar user-friendly icons and tool tips to help guide the user. Filters are available throughout the system that allow users to quickly find what they are looking for in a few clicks – it couldn’t be easier to navigate such an intricate system.
An issue most businesses face is the price of CRM systems. Whilst businesses can usually get a cheap entry level CRM, they are highly limited with upgrades necessary to access the advanced features that will really make a difference. With Oomph, prices are only defined by how many users use the system; meaning that every feature is included as standard no matter how big or small the business is or what plan they’re on. This means that businesses can get access to a plethora of advanced CRM features such as in-built email marketing and absence/holiday management, for one low monthly/annual price with no limitations.
Visit www.oomph.systems for more information and to start your free trial. Demonstrations and 121’s are also available along with weekly webinars which can be booked via the Oomph website.
