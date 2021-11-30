Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Healthcare Chatbots Market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global healthcare chatbot industry accounted for $116.9 million in 2018 and is projected to garner $345.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Increase in Internet connectivity and smart device adoption, hospital cost saving due to healthcare chatbots, and surge in waiting time in clinics and hospitals drive the growth of the healthcare chatbots market. However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market. On the contrary, rise in awareness about the use of chatbots would open new opportunities in the coming years.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-chatbots-market

The global healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, end user, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into symptoms check, medical and drug information assistance, appointment scheduling and monitoring, and other applications. The appointment scheduling & monitoring segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2026

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The global healthcare chatbots market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for one-third of the market.

The global healthcare chatbot industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Ada Digital Health Ltd., Ariana, Buoy Health, Inc., Microsoft, Sense.ly Inc., PACT Care B.V., Babylon Healthcare Service Limited., GYANT.Com, Inc., Infermedica Sp. z o.o, and Your.MD.

For Purchase Enquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6176

Major market players:

• Ada Digital Health Ltd.

• Babylon Healthcare Service Limited

• Ariana

• GYANT.Com, Inc.

• Buoy Health, Inc.

• Microsoft

• Infermedica Sp. z o.o

• Sense.ly Inc.

• PACT Care B.V.

• Your.MD

Similar Reports:

Healthcare Wipes Market

Lab-on-Chip Market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

