Bowen Disease Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 546.8 Million, globally, by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Bowen disease treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 356.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bowen Disease Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include rapid clinical research in the domain of Bowen disease treatment, increasing approval of novel products, and increasing research and development investments for developing drugs used for Bowen disease treatment. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global Bowen disease treatment market.

For instance, in May 2019, Sirnaomics, Inc. a U.S. based biotechnology company initiated a clinical trial study in the U.S. and China for its investigational drug STP705 for the treatment of Bowen disease in adult patients. This study evaluated the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of STP705 administered as intralesional injection. Furthermore, in December 2020, Sirnaomics, Inc. announced positive efficacy, safety, and tolerability results from phase IIa study of STP705 for treatment of Bowen disease in adults.

Request Sample copy of this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4791

Moreover, increasing approvals of novel products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Sirnaomics, Inc. announced that China National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) had accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its drug candidate, STP705, indicated for the treatment of Bowen disease in adults.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global Bowen disease treatment market are focusing on increasing its investment in research and development, in order to strengthen its market presence in the global market. For instance, in February 2021, Ponce Therapeutics, a U.S. based biotechnology company, announced financing of US$1.5 Mn for its research and development program focusing on anti-aging and treatment of Bowen disease.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Bowen disease treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, owing to the high incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer which includes Bowen disease. For instance, according to the data provided by the Global Cancer Statistics 2018: GLOBOCAN, it is estimated that non-melanoma skin cancer is the fifth most common type of skin cancer which occurred in both men and women worldwide in 2018.

Among drug type, fluorouracil segment is expected to account for largest market share in 2021, owing to market players focusing on product launches. For instance, in August 2021, Xiromed, a U.S. based pharmaceutical company launched its new Fluorouracil Injection 50mg/mL which is a generic version of Adrucil manufactured by Teva Parenteral Medicines, Inc. a U.S. based pharmaceutical company.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Bowen disease treatment market include Galderma S.A., Sirnaomics, Inc., PEPLIN INC, Ponce Therapeutics, Intas Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Cadila, Pharmaceuticals Ltd., VHB Life Sciences Limited, Neon Laboratories Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd, and Actavis Group.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4791

Market segmentation:

Global Bowen Disease Treatment Market, By Drug Type: Fluorouracil Imiquimod Others

Global Bowen Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Bowen Disease Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market , by Treatment Type (Surgical (Surgical Excision, Electrodessication & Cutterage ED&C, Moh's Surgery, and Cryosurgery), Drugs (Topical Treatment, Advanced Medication, and Other), and Others (Radiation Therapy, Photodynamic Therapy PDT, and Laser Therapy), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Anal Cancer Market , by Drug Type (Fluorouracil, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, and Others (Others include Mitomycin, Oxaliplatin, Docetaxel, Leucovorin, etc.)), by Cancer Type (Carcinoma In-situ, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Melanoma, Adenocarcinoma, and Basal Cell Carcinoma), by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Surgery, Radiation Therapy, and Immunotherapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, Long-term Care Centers, and Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com