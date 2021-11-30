THE SOUNDBRIDGE LOGIC OPPORTUNITY FUND I CLOSES ON $125 MILLION FOR ITS FIRST MUSIC TECHNOLOGY, ENTERTAINMENT, AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY VENTURE FUND.

The unique nature of the fund combined with the experts involved in the organization, creates a tremendous investment opportunity for those interested in the entertainment and music industry.” — Lawrence Goldfarb, a managing member and co-founder of Soundbridge.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundbridge Logic (“Soundbridge’) announced today it has closed on $125 million for its new proprietary strategy to streamline the valuation process between founders and investors in venture capital investing for music technology and entertainment companies and music and entertainment-related intellectual property. This is the first phase of capital raising for Soundbridge in its new collaborative funding process designed to yield a quicker turnaround to capital finance while fostering a mutually beneficial alignment of interests in the entertainment and music verticals, where intellectual property and technology meet. With most of its capital already spoken for, Soundbridge is already in the market raising capital for its Soundbridge Logic Opportunity Fund II.

The partners of Soundbridge Logic bring over 100 years of music industry experience and global investment expertise to its portfolio of investment companies. Founders of the company include veteran hedge fund manager Lawrence Goldfarb, multi-platinum musician Chad Taylor, award-winning songwriter, and co-producer Patrick Dahlheimer; Grammy nominated Jason Pittman and music producer Daniel Pollard. As a result the company has quickly gained traction with music and entertainment entrepreneurs and executives eager to avoid the pitfalls of traditional Silicon Valley venture models.

“The unique nature of the fund combined with the experts involved in the organization, creates a tremendous investment opportunity for those interested in the entertainment and music industry,” commented Lawrence Goldfarb, a managing member and co-founder of Soundbridge, adding “the unique and collaborative process creates mutually beneficial opportunities for funders and founders in a cooperative and synergistic process rarely seen in traditional venture financing.”

Soundbridge Logic executives believe that their investment model and industry expertise can build long-term alliances amongst and between its portfolios companies in the music and entertainment sectors. In addition, the fund’s unique business model will open new opportunities and foster the creation of new intellectual property that its portfolio companies would not otherwise have access to.



About Soundbridge Logic

Soundbridge Logic is a privately held investment company whose partners share a passion for bringing people together to connect founders and investors in the music, gaming, and entertainment industries. Unlike most other venture funds, the Soundbridge team is passionate about protecting content creators and founders by adopting and embracing new technologies, media platforms, and distribution systems. Their unique investment process connects the technology, distribution, creation, infrastructure, licensing, and products required to drive and define market-leading solutions within each defined category. According to Soundbridge Logic founders Lawrence Goldfarb and Chad Taylor, Soundbridge’s directive is to enhance and scale emerging platforms or disrupt an industry entirely by funding cutting-edge proprietary intellectual technology. For information about Soundbridge Logic, visit its website at SoundbridgeLogic.com.

###