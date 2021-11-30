Exceptional Growth in North America and Global Indoor Cycling Software Market Share to Gain USD 29 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Indoor Cycling Software Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 13 Million in 2018 to reach USD 29 Million by 2027, at 8.9% annual CAGR during 2019-2027. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bkool, BODY BIKE, FulGaz, KINOMAP, Spivi, Tacx International B.V., The Sufferfest, Trainer Road, LLC, Virtu Cycling Group and Others.

What is Indoor Cycling Software? Report Overview & Coverage:

Major features of the indoor cycling software include structured training plans, 3d map rides, accurate data, connectivity, rider feedback, fully adjustable fit, and workout creator are fulfilling the consumer demands and this is predicted to speed up the demand for the software. Furthermore, the growing enforcement of technology in myriad sectors including health & fitness, professional training, and manufacturing is predicted to prompt the expansion of the overall market during the projected timeline.

Moreover, indoor cycling software is application software that is fitted on computers, mobile phones, and tablets to measure the type or quality of bike training given to individuals indoors. Apparently, key characteristics of indoor cycling software encompass performance analytics, structured workouts, training plans, calendars, and cross-platform accessibility. Apparently, the product also includes unlimited high-quality films, 3D map rides, structured training plans, live opponents, and workout creators.

Industry Major Market Players

Bkool,

BODY BIKE,

FulGaz,

KINOMAP,

Spivi,

Tacx International B.V.,

The Sufferfest,

Trainer Road,

LLC,

Virtu Cycling Group,

VirtualTraining s.r.o.,

Zwift Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Indoor Cycling Software Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Indoor Cycling Software Market?

What are the top companies operative in Indoor Cycling Software Market?

What segments are covered in Indoor Cycling Software Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Indoor Cycling Software Market?

Market Growth Factors

Growing fitness concerns to steer the market progress by 2027

Massive awareness about health & fitness among the young & old is likely to steer the expansion of the indoor cycling software industry during the forecast period. In addition to this, the rise in the middle-income group population and surge in desk jobs has prompted the demand for fitness activities in countries like India and China. Moreover, metro cities in these economies are overcrowded and streets are not suitable for outdoor cycling activities. This has led to gyms or fitness service providers offering indoor cycling amenities to their members. All these aforementioned aspects are likely to promote the market demand over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the rise in traffic and pollution is predicted to further promulgate the expansion of the indoor cycling software market during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, growing investments made by the government to develop cycling tracks or lanes can cause a negative impact on the expansion of the indoor cycling sector. This, in turn, will obstruct the market surge during the forecast timeline.

Global Indoor Cycling Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2018 Value USD 13 Million Market Forecast for 2027 USD 29 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8.9% from 2019-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Year 2018-2027 Top Market Players Bkool, BODY BIKE, FulGaz, KINOMAP, Spivi, Tacx International B.V., The Sufferfest, Trainer Road, LLC, Virtu Cycling Group, and Others Segments Covered By Session, By Application, By App Type, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Group segment to lead the session type landscape by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is due to the training of the individuals in groups either in training centers or in gyms.

Health & fitness segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The segmental expansion is credited to the immense popularity of indoor cycling activities across the health & fitness segment during the forecast timeline.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR during the period from 2019 to 2027

The market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to record the highest growth rate of over 9% during the forecast timeline. The regional market expansion is attributed to a prominent bulge in the number of fitness service providers in countries like China and India.

Browse the full “Indoor Cycling Software Market By Session Type (Group and Solo), By Application (Professional Training and Health & Fitness), and By App Type (Paid Apps and Free Apps): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/indoor-cycling-software-market-by-session-type-group-113

This report segments the Indoor Cycling Software market as follows:

Indoor Cycling Software Market: By Session Type Segment Analysis

Group

Solo

Indoor Cycling Software Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Professional Training

Health & Fitness

Indoor Cycling Software Market: By App Type Segment Analysis

Paid Apps

Free Apps

