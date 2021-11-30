Whey Protein Ingredients Market Trends, Growth Opportunities and Business Strategies

Whey Protein Ingredients Market

Whey Protein Ingredients Market by Type, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market size was valued at $8,216 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $15,037 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Whey protein ingredients are globular proteins isolated from whey-the liquid material obtained as a byproduct of cheese production. Consumers are embracing these ingredients for high protein content as compared to soy, egg, and other milk-based proteins. Whey proteins are consumed globally as dietary supplements owing to various health claims associated with them. For instance, whey protein is generally used to improve lipid profile glucose levels and insulin response, thereby promoting arterial stiffness and a reduction in blood pressure. Moreover, whey protein concentration is regulated by the addition of denatured powder to provide balanced nutrition for the infants. In addition, these ingredients reduce hepatic cholesterol levels among the elderly. Growth in popularity of whey supplements among youngsters and emergence of whey protein-based pediatric milk formulations coupled with advancements in production technologies are some of the key factors that drive the market growth.

Various end-use industries have initiated the use of isolate form of whey protein ingredients for improved results owing to composition of higher protein content and lower lactose and carbohydrates. Increase in demand for these whey protein ingredients among pharmaceutical companies poses lucrative opportunities for the players in the global whey protein ingredients market.

At present, the global whey protein ingredients market witnesses vivid opportunities due to increase in awareness among consumers for protein healthy diet. Moreover, whey protein concentrate is a nutritional supplement manufactured after the whey is passed through defiltration, ultrafiltration, electro dialysis, and ion-exchange processes. Whey protein concentrate is obtained upon the removal of certain percentage of non-protein constituents from pasteurized whey derived from cheese processing. Whey protein concentrate consists of low levels of carbohydrates (lactose). The percentage of protein in lower end concentrates ranges from 30 to 90%. Moreover, consumption of whey protein concentrate powder as supplements has increased owing to regular recommendations by dieticians and doctors in response to a wider set of customers demand for protein supplements in their diets.

Prominent players have largely invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the requirements of the market. The key players operating in the global whey protein ingredients industry analysis include Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation, Hilmar Cheese Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Carberry food ingredients, Glanbia plc, Davisco Food International, Maple Island Incorporation, Dairy Farmers of America, and Milk Specialities Global.

Other players in the global whey protein ingredients industry value chain (profiles not included in the report) include Foremost Farms, Valio Ltd, DMK Group, Westland Milk, Agropur MSI, Axiom Foods Incorporation, Kerry group, Amco proteins, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and CHS Incorporation.

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current whey protein ingredients market trends and future projections.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA to understand the regional whey protein ingredients market trends.

The report includes the qualitative and quantitative analyses of the current market from 2014 to 2022 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions.

The report provides key insights on strategic analysis of various companies as well as the value chain analysis of whey protein ingredients.

