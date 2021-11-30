Telehealth Market to Reach USD 636.38 Billion by 2028 | Telehealth Industry Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Forecast

Key Players Covered in the Telehealth Market Research Report are American Well (Boston, U.S.), MDLIVE Inc. (Sunrise, U.S), Teladoc Health Inc. (Purchase, U.S.), Doctor on Demand Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.), Dictum Health Inc. (Oakland, U.S.), Grand Rounds Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.), OpenTeleHealth (Balticagade, Denmark), and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telehealth market size is anticipated to reach USD 636.38 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of telehealth in online consultation, behavioral health, cardiology, and radiology, coupled with the increasing start-ups funding, is expected to boost the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in its report titled, “Telehealth Industry, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 144.38 billion in 2020.

The governments of several underdeveloped nations are developing projects to ensure healthcare delivery in rural areas and remote locations. Governments are focused on developing virtual care platforms to deploy telemedicine technology. Hence, the increased government initiatives are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Industry Developments-

January 2021: Teladoc Health Inc. and DexCom Inc. launched CGM technology and personal insights for Type-2 diabetics. The new launch is aimed to offers inclusive recommendations and health profiles for members suffering from diabetes.





Surging Healthcare Costs to Propel Market Growth

The expanding geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to surge healthcare costs in the coming years. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services projected an increase in the national healthcare expenditure in the U.S. from USD 3.81 trillion in 2019 to USD 4.01 trillion in 2020. Hence, the rising healthcare costs are anticipated to boost the global telehealth market growth.

Telehealth overcomes the distance barriers and ensures healthcare delivery across remote locations in developed and underdeveloped countries. The governments of numerous nations are forming policies and developing pilot projects to provide healthcare in rural areas. Hence, the increased government support is likely to boost the market growth.





Inorganic Strategies by Key Players to be Highly Prosperous for Growth

In terms of revenue, the leading position is held by Teladoc Health Inc. due to the huge client base, paid memberships, and escalating number of virtual visits. The key players in this market are focused on network expansion through inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and others. For instance, in March 2020, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) collaborated with NITI Aayog and the Board of Governors (BoG) Medical Council of India (MCI) to issue guidelines for telemedicine practice in India.

Increasing Preference for Teleconsultation to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global telehealth market share. The favorable health reimbursements and the growing preference for teleconsultation are anticipated to boost the market's growth. Additionally, the strategic presence of key players is likely to stimulate market growth.

Europe is expected to gain striking growth in the coming years due to the swift remote monitoring device adoption and the favorable regulatory scenario.





A list of renowned telehealth providers operating in the global market:

American Well (Boston, U.S.)

MDLIVE Inc. (Sunrise, U.S)

Teladoc Health Inc. (Purchase, U.S.)

Doctor on Demand Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

Dictum Health Inc. (Oakland, U.S.)

Grand Rounds Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

OpenTeleHealth (Balticagade, Denmark)

Other Players





