Automotive ECU Market Size ($42,649.95Mn by 2028) Lead by ADAS and Safety System (6.1% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The automotive ECU market size to reach $42,649.95 million by 2028 from $28,155.75 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028; while APAC dominated the market in 2020 with market share of more than 50% and is expected to continue its dominance by 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 28,155.75 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 42,649.95 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 190 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Application, Propulsion Type, ECU Capacity, and Vehicle Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Automotive ECU Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aptiv, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Intellias Ltd., Marelli Europe S.p.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Transtron Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among the key players in the global automotive ECU market. The leading companies are expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2021, Aptiv PLC launched new zone controllers working to distribute high-speed data and power between sensors and peripherals that separate input/output (I/O) from compute in the vehicle. These controllers allow OEMs to reduce the vehicle's physical complexity into manageable zones, further driving up-integration of distributed ECUs.

The demand for automotive electronic control unit (ECU) is increasing at a notable rate in the SUVs segment of the automotive sector. The rising demand for SUVs is thus boosting the growth of automotive ECU market. The popularity of SUVs continues to grow in almost every market in the world. As the global marketplace has experienced tremors due to trade tensions and a slowdown in the Chinese market, car manufacturers look for new ways to expand their presence. The shifting interest of customers from sedan or hatchbacks to SUVs started 7 years ago and is still progressing strong, which has encouraged vehicle manufacturers to focus on integrating advance automotive ECUs in these vehicles. China accounted for ~46% of global SUV sales in 2020, registering a year-on-year rise of 27%. The SUV market in China has undergone some significant changes. For instance, General Motors succumbed from its place as the top-selling brand with the famous Buick and Baojun models, as sales fell by 9%, which pushed it to the third place. Geely now occupies the top position. The new SUVs from Lynk&Co and Volvo XC60, and some Geely models boosted the SUV sales in China in 2020 to reach ~72,700. Other major manufacturers include Hyundai-Kia and VW Group.

The US was the second-largest SUV market in 2019, and, unlike China, all manufacturers’ registered sales growth in the year. GM keeps the lead but it squandered some of its market share to Toyota, Nissan, Ford, and Honda. FCA, the second-largest player, overtook shares on the back of its new offerings—Jeep Wrangler and Compass. VW Group, Hyundai-Kia, Mazda, Subaru, and BMW Group are among the other major SUV market shareholders in the US. The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling SUV in the US. Further, Europe stood the third in the global SUV market, with the sales of 5.4 million units, up by 18%. Thus, the proliferation of SUV market is driving the demand and adoption of automotive ECUs in the world’s major regions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automotive ECU Market:

An exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases compelled governments in North American countries to impose lockdown in the respective countries. The majority of the manufacturing plants were shut down, municipalities were functioning at a slower pace than that in the past, and the automotive industry has been at a halt, which adversely affected the North American automotive ECU market in 2020. North America accounts for a major share of automotive ECU sales, and declining sales of ECU in North America might affect the growth of the lobal automotive ECU industry. The impact of the pandemic is expected to persist for a short term. The short-term effect of COVID-19 would not affect the recovery of the overall sales performance of the automotive industry; this is mainly attributed to the continuous promotion of passenger vehicles by various companies in the North America. However, the automotive sector is regaining its pace with the resumption of operations at manufacturing units, which would boost the adoption of automotive ECUs in the coming years. Furthermore, The COVID-19 pandemic has distrusted the supply chains in various European countries. Italy, Spain and Germany, among others, have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of the disease. European countries represent a major share in the automotive ECU market as this region has the highest road safety standards in world. However, disruptions in the supply chain of automotive ECU hardware components has significantly affected the deployment of automotive ECUs. Similarly, the containment measures imposed by governments in Asia Pacific have hindered the growth of the automotive and electronics sectors. China is a manufacturing hub and is among the countries that were hit by SARS-CoV-2 in early stages, which has ultimately impacted the production of automotive and electronics equipment. Further, interruptions in supply chains and logistics have adversely affected the procurement rate of various automotive and electronics equipment, including hardware components of automotive ECUs. India, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, etc., have witnessed a sharp decline in the production of ICE and electric vehicles.

Growing Sales of Premium Cars in China to Propel Automotive ECU Market Growth in Coming Years:

In 2020–2021, China accounted for the sales of ~25 million vehicles. The country is the world’s largest producer as well as consumer of cars. Although the overall car sales fell by ~2.4 by October 2021, the demand for new energy vehicles (NEV) grew by 135% in that month to reach 383,000 units. All significant OEMs of luxury vehicles in the country, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, have reported positive sales figures. In the earlier generations, consumers used to purchase premium vehicles mainly to exhibit their social status. However, the progressively sophisticated new generation of consumers prefers buying premium automobiles for luxury experience and smart technologies. According to a study conducted by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, women play a significant role in the Chinese premium car market. This survey stated that while opting for a vehicle model, women value safety features, comfort, and exterior styling over the other qualities that are favored by their male counterparts, such as powertrain technology, social premium brand recognition, and model size. Thus, with the growing sales of premium cars, especially in China, are driving the demand for the integration of automotive ECU in sedans and SUVs.

Automotive ECU Market: Application Overview

The automotive ECU market, by application, is segmented into ADAS and safety system, body control and comfort system, infotainment and communication system, and powertrain system. In the past few years, vehicle accidents have increased significantly, which is compelling automotive manufacturers, along with their technology partners, to bring further developments in automotive and automotive electronic technologies.













