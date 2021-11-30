Smart Greenhouse Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increasing adoption of IoT and AI by farmers and agriculturists; growing demand for food owing to continuously increasing global population.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in popularity of organic food across the globe and surge in adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence by farmers and agriculturists drive the growth of the market. In addition, ease of crop monitoring and harvesting fuels the market growth.

However, high investment costs owing to deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses market hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of vertical farming technology and increase in public-private partnership in the agriculture sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Crops grow without adjustment of climate or any human interference by any means for a particular period in a smart greenhouse. Smart greenhouse uses various microprocessors and sensors to perform functions such as controlling temperature and irrigation system. The key objective of smart greenhouse is to enhance the productivity of the farmers and to produce better farming outcomes.

The key players profiled in the global smart greenhouse market analysis include Argus Controls, Certhon, Cultivar, Greentech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Lumigrow Inc., Netafim, Rough Brothers and Sensaphone.

Framers growing crops are increasingly becoming dependent on technology for day-to-day activities. Connected technologies such as Wi-Fi, Zigbee, additional wireless sensor, and low power wide area network technology are some of the different technologies that help farmers to efficiently execute different agriculture operations such as harvesting, purchasing, planting and inventory control. Furthermore, increase in adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence by farmers help them to monitor the crop field and automate the irrigation process.

Vertical farming is a revolutionary approach used to produce food in vertically stacked layers such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container. It facilitates huge quantity of nutritious and quality fresh food without relying on favorable weather, high water usage, skilled labor, and high soil fertility. Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for vertical farming owing to different factors such as optimum use of vertical space and balanced energy utilization and growing urban population which requires organic food.

