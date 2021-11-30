Windsor Limo sees an increase in travelers to and from Detroit Airport to Windsor Essex during this Holiday Season
Increase of Residents of Windsor Essex, Lasalle, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Kingsville, Leamington, Chatham-Kent are reserving with Windsor Limo during these holidays
Reserve with the best Airport Car Service and Detroit Airport Limo to and from Windsor Essex. WindsorLimo.ca is a new branch from Toronto Airport Limousine”WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the pandemic started, Public transportation between Canada US border crossing came to halt. People have been confined to their towns and cities for more than a year now. As the Border authorities are relaxing travel restrictions, Local public are to making their way to that much awaited trip. Windsor Detroit border has started to relax travel bans and the busiest routes like the Ambassador Bridge of Windsor Detroit and the Windsor Tunnel are seeing an influx of thousands of vaccinated travelers visiting families and friends after a long of haul of nearly 2 years. So, Visiting A loved one in Canada, An overdue Wedding event in USA, Property holder in Florida all can now plan to make that trip. Seniors, folks or Parents desperately waiting to see their kids over Christmas holidays are increasingly excited and are meeting their loved ones after a long while.
Seeing this as an huge increase in demand for Windsor Car service, Detroit Airport limo for Canada, And Limousine service to cross the Windsor Detroit Border, A Toronto based Airport Limousine company has launched a local Windsorlimo.ca limousine and chauffeured car service to cater to this big demand in transportation of personal, Business and family travel of Windsor Detroit travelers. Windsor limousine Service has been established with same highest standards in Black Car service with a team of chauffeurs brought from Toronto. With the introduction of Windsor Airport Limo provider to our Essex County and City of Windsor, A better transportation is being offered for Detroit Metro International Airport to and from Windsor Essex.
As per stats, During the month of November alone long line ups have been seen immediately after the announcement of relaxing traveling restrictions for regular US Canada Visitors. People are crossing from either side for Thanks Giving, Good Friday and especially now during holiday season thousands of visitors making their way through the Windsor Detroit Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge these days. Windsor Limo has already served 100s of customers, Business travelers rapidly increase during the last few months
More than half a million people are expected to travel in this holiday season through Windsor Detroit channels. Thanks giving alone was estimated 400,000 while for Christmas and New year's or pending wedding events will only make the Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge beat all estimates.
Windsor -Detroit's Ambassador Bridge is known to be the busiest route between Canada–United States border. Especially when The four-lane bridge has been shrunk to 2 lanes having half of the bridge under construction. It's full strength Ambassador bridge carries more than 8000 commercial trucks, and about 68000 daily travelers with all types of vehicles on a typical weekday while even on weekends its mostly busy too. Even when it shows that the Ambassador bridge or the Windsor Detroit Tunnel is not busy you might get to see it otherwise with long ques and lineups on either side waiting for immigration or border services.
The Toll price has been waived on the US side for Windsor Limo, Taxi Cab and Shuttle services marking them as essential workers as drivers working during these dangerous times risking their lives only to survive. The usual charge for crossing the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel is USD$5.00. Which we will see come back for most of the travelers including commercial public vehicles but so far Taxis Limo cos are getting a break.
While the tunnel built in 1930 for 23 million dollars makes as the world's only international underwater border crossing for automotives. Windsor limo crew has seen fast build up at the immigration gates on both sides. DTW international Airport has long lineups especially drop off for departures with customers sitting in the Limos for 15 to 20 minutes. We advise to all who are planning to cross over in a Airport Limo to leave extra time for Border crossing and Detroit Airport pick up and drop off just to avoid stress. Delays are expected during this busy time of Holliday season.
Windsor Limo team believes traveling at the border of Windsor Detroit will be busy even after the holidays due to the pending events caused by the Covid 19 Pandemic. So, Good Luck to Every One traveling, Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas.
