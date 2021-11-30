Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Product launches and research for advanced bone stimulation technologies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bone growth stimulator market size to reach USD 1,902.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.55%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Bone growth stimulation is emerging as a preferred method to stimulate natural healing process of bone through passing lowâ€‘level pulses of electromagnetic energy to the site of injury or fusion. It provides an alternative for painful ortho-surgical procedures and assist bone healing, for which preventive & therapeutic bone growth stimulation technologies are developed by various market players.

The market is driven by several factors that includes advantages provided by bone growth stimulation techniques over conventional methods, Increasing incidences of target diseases/condition, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advancement in bone growth stimulation technologies. For instance, in June 2017, announced a clinical trial study for the company’s bone growth stimulator. Similarly, in January 2017, Orthofix received FDA approval and CE Mark Approval for sales of its Bone Growth Stimulators in the regions.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1055

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Orthofix International N.V., Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corporation, DJO Finance LLC, Isto Biologics, Arthrex, Inc., Bioventus LLC, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker Corporation.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1055

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Bone Growth Stimulator market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Bone growth stimulation devices market is rising at a growth rate of 5.9 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. High number of ortho-procedures in the region coupled with technological advancements will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions.

• Spinal Fusion Surgeries are likely to contribute to the overall growth. While revenue from delayed union & nonunion bone fractures is likely to increase from around USD 404.5 million to USD 603.0 million by 2026. The delayed union & nonunion bone fractures segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent in the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth

• The lack of well-established medical reimbursements for various bone growth stimulation procedures in various developing regions is likely to hinder the market growth

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-growth-stimulator-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bone Growth Stimulator market on the basis of type, application, end user and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

o Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

 External Bone Growth Stimulators

 Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

 Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices

 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices

 Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

 Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

o Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

o Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

o Spinal Fusion Surgeries

o Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

o Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

o Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Home Care Settings

o Academic Institutes & Research Centers

o Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1055

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Gene Expression Market @ https://www.google.kz/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gene-expression-market

Pressure Monitoring Market @ https://www.google.co.zw/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pressure-monitoring-market

Phototherapy Market @ https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phototherapy-market

Brain-Computer Interface Market @ https://www.google.to/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-computer-interface-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.