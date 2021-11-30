Adiponitrile Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 12.65 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Adiponitrile Market Size – USD 9,031.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends -The rising demand for Adiponitrile in the Automotive sector

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adiponitrile market is forecast to reach USD 12.65 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adiponitrile [ADN] can be described as a fairly soluble, colorless to light yellow liquid, which is less dense as compared to water. The molecular formula of the chemical is C6H8N2 or CN(CH2)4CN. The electrohydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile (ACN) to Adiponitrile is extensively used electro-organic process for the preparation of this chemical. It can be manufactured by direct electrochemical hydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile in a medium that comprises the compound in addition to water and electrolyte salt. It can also be produced from Butadiene. The process of manufacturing the chemical from Butadiene was pioneered by DuPont, which deploys natural gas. Propylene is used in the Acrylonitrile method, which is subjected to the fluctuating price of Propylene. The global demand for the chemical is 1.3m tonne/year. It finds application in various industries like the chemical sector, the automotive industry, the textile sector, which is one of the mentionable factors fostering the expansion of the industry.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by the region is attributed to the well-established electrical & electronics sector, high demand for automotive, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

Key participants include Ascend Performance Materials, Invista, Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd, Butachimie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Asahi Kasei Corp., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Merck, and Acros Orhanixs BVBA.

Market Summary:

Increasing focus on recycling of plastic waste, rising penetration of internet and e-commerce channels for sales, the advent of and rapid adoption of 3D printing to develop materials with enhanced properties and attributes, and growing demand for sustainable production of materials and chemicals have boosted the market growth over the recent past. In addition, rising focus on material informatics and application of ML and AI to improve R&D activities and capital expenditures, develop novel business models, and achieve greater agility in the production and manufacturing process of raw materials and chemicals to meet the growing demand from other end-use industries are some other key factors influencing the market growth and will continue to do so going ahead.

A regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report with a thorough assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, consumer demand and supply, global supply chain, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, government regulations and policies, and presence of key market players/manufacturers in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Adiponitrile market held a market share of USD 9,031.5 Million in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period.

In context to Production Process, the electrochemical hydrodimerization of acrylonitrile segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 40.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the Electrochemical hydrodimerization of acrylonitrile segment is attributed to the fact that this production process is not dependent on natural gas, the price of which is continuously rising and most of the manufacturers are focusing on reducing the use of non-renewable source of energy, which is resulting in growing popularity of this production process, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. Manufacturers of the chemical like Asahi Kasei, Solutia, BASF are opting for this process.

In context to End-user, the Automotive segment held a significant market share of more than 40.0% in 2020, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the automotive sector associated with elevating demand for lightweight and heavy-duty vehicles and associated elevating demand for nylon 6,6 in this sector due to its features like high strength, lightweight, and excellent heat resistance results in high deployment of this chemical in this sector.

In regards to Application, the Hexamethylene Diisocyantes (HDI) segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period, which held more than 8.0% of the market by 2028.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 24.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the region is attributed to the expanding automotive sector and rising demand for electrical & electronics products that is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Adiponitrile market according to Production Process, End-user, Application, and Region:

Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hydrocyanation of butadiene

Electrochemical hydrodimerization of acrylonitrile

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Chemical

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Nylon synthesis

Electrolyte Solution

Hexamethylene Diisocyantes (HDI)

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

