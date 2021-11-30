Sterilization Equipment Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Sterility concerns in food equipment and medical devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global sterilization equipment market size was USD 8,959.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15,211.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by rising sterility concerns in medical & healthcare and food industry.

In several settings, sterilization is crucial for the removal of all kind of microbes that may contaminate substances and lead to health hazards. In pharmaceutical preparations, disinfection practice should be observed throughout all stages of manufacturing to ensure safety. Several incidences have surfaced where microbial growth is detected in pharmaceuticals during a routine manufacturing inspection. Such incidents are leading to concerns, and thus are given prime importance to be ensured by bodies like WHO (World Health Organization), Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and FDA.

Technologies like gamma irradiation and low-temperature techniques are being extensively used in the food industry for sterilization of exotic fruits and vegetables. Rise in sterilization technology advancement is expected to fuel sterilization equipment market growth through 2028.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Getinge Group, STERIS Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Belimed, 3M, MATACHANA GROUP, and Cantel Medical among others.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Sterilization Equipment market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Based on product & service, the low-temperature segment is expected register a CAGR of 7.1 % through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed increasing compatibility of low-temperature sterilization with delicate medical devices. In addition, increasing product proliferation in packaging material, plastics, and device lumens is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

• The dry-heat sterilization sub-segment is expected to register significant revenue growth through 2028 due to usage in items that can withstand temperatures in the range of 160-180 degree Celsius. The items to be sterilized are generally wrapped in aluminium foils. However, it is a time-consuming process due to the low heat capacity of air.

• The filtration sterilization segment accounted for a nearly 46.2% of the market share in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Extensive product usage for heat sensitive devices and oncology products is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

• Based on end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global sterilization equipment market share in 2020 owing to increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and rise in number of surgical procedures performed annually across the globe.

• Geographically, North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the sterilization equipment market over the forecast period due to growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Sterilization Equipment market on the basis of products and services, end-use, and region:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Sterilization Instrument

• Heat/High-temperature Sterilization Equipment

o Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Equipment

o Dry Heat Sterilization

• Low-temperature Sterilization

o Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

o Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

o Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Sterilization

o Ozone-based Medical Sterilization

o Formaldehyde Sterilization

o Other Low-temperature Sterilization

• Filtration Sterilization

• Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

o E-beam Radiation Sterilization

o Gamma Sterilization

• Sterilization Services

• Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

• Gamma Sterilization Services

• E-beam Sterilization Services

• Steam Sterilization Services

• Other Sterilization Services

• Sterilization Consumables and Accessories

• Detergents

• Sterilization Indicators

• Pouches

• Lubricants

• Sterilization Accessories

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Medical Device Companies

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Other End Users

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

