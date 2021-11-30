GCube and NeGD Win Prestigious Omni Silver Award
G-Cube is one of the fastest growing organizations in Asia Pacific offering complete learning technology solutions under one roof.UTTAR PRADESH, NOIDA, INDIA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17th May 2021: GCube is delighted to announce a big win at the distinguished Omni Awards 2021. We received the prestigious Silver Award on the Website – Government category for the Centralized Learning Platform developed for the multi-department, government business division, National e-Governance Division. The Omni Awards exist to recognize outstanding achievements in film/video, web and mobile media.
In 2009, National e-Governance Division was created by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology as an Independent Business Division under the Digital India Corporation {erstwhile Media Lab Asia}. Since 2009, NeGD has been playing a pivotal role in supporting the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology in Program Management and implementation of e-Governance Projects and initiatives undertaken by Ministries/ Departments, both at the Central and State levels.
Intuitive, precise and custom-built, GCube’s Enterprise LMS is built to address the industry-specific challenges starting from training of dispersed and diverse workforce to compliance management to learning path recommendation and so much more. We also offers a gamut of eLearning services include designing and developing custom eLearning content, microlearning, eLearning localization, game-based learning, simulations, and consulting for curriculum design. With 20+ years of experience, GCube offered bespoke eLearning services and LMS solutions to numerous clients globally.
GCube collaborated with NeGD to create a web-based centralized, user friendly learning management system to upskill their extensive workforce across multiple departments and various job roles, through training and assessment.
Sharing his delight, Manish Gupta, CEO, GCube, expressed ‘‘While we are still fighting the deadly pandemic, GCubians have been devoting their energies to constructive effort. A positive news, such as this, does wonders to our spirits undoubtedly. I would like to believe that we only got stronger with the support of our customers and our teams through these challenging times. GCube has innovation at the very core of our philosophy and strive to provide value to our customers in their journey and enable them to achieve their goals. An illustrious award like the Omni Award 2021 will keep us focused on our goals. We are proud of the win and grateful to NeGD for the opportunity and guidance to deliver the project with such amazing returns!”
NeGD’s Digital India LMS saw exceptional growth with their LMS users growing by 800% from April 2020 to June 2021. One of the beneficiaries, Nagma Khan, Civil Judge (Junior Division), Badaun, UP expressed ‘The program on the LMS has been beneficial as it has a smooth system, easily available recorded lectures, and a great mix of resourceful personalities.’
The Omni Awards winners are listed here.
About G-Cube:
G-Cube is a leading CMMi Level 3 eLearning products and services company – with a global delivery and support footprint. It is one of the fastest growing organizations in Asia Pacific, offering complete learning technology solutions under one roof. G-Cube has the right mix of experience and expertise to provide tailor-made and company-specific solutions.
About the Omni Awards:
The Omni Awards are owned and operated by Media Corp Inc., which exists to recognize outstanding media productions that engage, empower and enlighten. They are primarily focused in the converging fields of Film, Video, TV, Website and App development. As a nationally known award competition, they have developed our reputation by only awarding those people who exemplify the highest standards of quality.
Gireesh Sharma
G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.
+91 88003 76503
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other