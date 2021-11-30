Increasing Need For Advanced Diagnostics Drives The Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market

Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to lead to an increase in the number of patients who will require advanced diagnostic and treatment options. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases, thus driving the need for ultrasound devices and equipment. Emerging markets will be affected the most as population growth is anticipated to be significant in developing nations, especially in India and China, thus increasing the healthcare expenditure in these countries. Advances in precise detection and diagnosis of diseases will also help contain the costs of treating chronic conditions. According to the World Health Organization, global chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by 2020, obesity rates and cases of diseases such as diabetes are rising rapidly, these will drive the demand for ultrasound devices to diagnose patients. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the growth of the ultrasound devices and equipment market.

The global ultrasound devices and equipment market size reached a value of nearly $8.43 billion in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $8.43 billion in 2020 to $11.12 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 and reach $13.35 billion in 2030.

Ultrasound machine manufacturers are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI), offering advantages such as speeding workflows by automating time-consuming activities and picking up the ideal image. Artificial Intelligence is a machine-based learning which makes use of human intelligence functionalities like reasoning and problem-solving abilities to obtain insights and provide useful information. The use of AI in ultrasound devices allow health practitioners without prior experience to easily perform ultrasound exams quickly and accurately. AI also adds automated quality assessment, and intelligent interpretation capabilities to the ultrasound imaging system. For instance, in 2020, Caption Health, a California based medical AI company announced Caption AI, an AI-guided medical imaging system. Caption AI uses artificial intelligence to provide real-time guidance and feedback on image quality. It reviews the images, rates them according to image quality, and selects the best ones for diagnosis.

Major players covered in the global ultrasound devices and equipment industry are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd.

TBRC’s global ultrasound devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into diagnostic ultrasound systems, therapeutic ultrasound systems, by end user into hospitals, diagnostic imaging & surgical centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinics, by type into cart/trolley based, compact/handheld ultrasound devices, by product into a-mode, b-mode or 2d mode, c-mode, m-mode, doppler mode, pulse inversion mode, harmonic mode.

The top opportunities in the ultrasound devices and equipment market segmented by type will arise in the diagnostics segment, which will gain $1,861.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the ultrasound devices and equipment market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $1,458.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the ultrasound devices and equipment market segmented by portability type will arise in the compact/handheld ultrasound devices segment, which will gain $1,973.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the ultrasound devices and equipment market segmented by product will arise in the B-Mode or 2D Mode segment, which will gain $828.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The ultrasound devices and equipment market size will gain the most in the USA at $448.0 million.

Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market 2021 - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ultrasound devices and equipment market overview, forecast ultrasound devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, ultrasound devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, ultrasound devices and equipment market trends, ultrasound devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

