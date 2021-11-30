Oxygen Manufacturers Are Adopting IoT Technologies As The Latest Industry Trend

Oxygen Market Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Oxygen Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many oxygen manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment’s and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. Moreover, Oxygen gas manufacturers are adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to increase production and meet delivery challenges. Customized multi-train air separation projects can present a number of design and delivery challenges, particularly in remote locations.

Major players covered in the global oxygen industry are Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Yingde Gases.

The global oxygen market size is expected to recover from COVID-19 crisis slightly and grow from $27.54 billion in 2020 to $27.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.11%. The market is expected to reach $30.05 billion in 2025, and $36.55 billion in 2030.

The increased demand for portable oxygen driven by home healthcare is expected to drive the market. A portable oxygen concentrator is a medical device that helps individuals with a low level of blood oxygen. The device is used to provide oxygen therapy to people that require greater oxygen concentrations than the levels of ambient air.

The oxygen market consists of the sales of oxygen by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture oxygen gas in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. Oxygen is used as medical oxygen for respiration, as industrial gas in different industries, and is also used in oxy-acetylene torches. Oxygen is a colorless non-metallic gas which is highly reactive in nature. Oxygen forms oxides with many compounds and other elements. It is widely used for industrial, medical, and scientific applications as an oxidizing agent or as a catalyst. Oxygen is available in cylinders, spray cans, containers and others.

The oxygen market is segmented into medical oxygen, industrial oxygen, others, mineral processing, automobiles, healthcare, cosmetics, mining, pharmaceuticals, others.

Oxygen Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oxygen market overview, forecast oxygen market size and growth for the whole market, oxygen market segments, and geographies, oxygen market trends, oxygen market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

