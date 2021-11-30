VEGF Inhibitor Market Players Focus On Combination Therapy For Multiple Benefits

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market 2021 - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitor Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market are focusing on combination therapy which reduces the likelihood of development in resistant cancer cells. Combination therapy uses different drugs with different effects, so that each drug can be used at its optimal dose, without intolerable side effects. Combination drug therapies are also useful for patients with advanced cancers that are not suitable for radiation therapy or surgical treatment. For instance, in November 2020, Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG announced that the European Commission (EC) had approved Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.

The global vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor market size reached a value of nearly $30.31 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% since 2015. The VEGF inhibitor market is expected to grow from $30.31 billion in 2020 to $46.64 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 and reach $63.38 billion in 2030.

North America was the largest region in the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market, accounting for 49.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor market will be Eastern Europe, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.6% and 13.1% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.2% and 12.0% respectively.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor market. Cancer is considered the second leading cause of death globally, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, there were a total of 1.8 million new cancer cases and 0.60 million deaths in the US in 2020, which is about 4,950 new cases and more than 1,600 deaths each day. About 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that by 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year will rise to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths will increase to 16.4 million worldwide. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the VEGF inhibitor market.

Major players covered in the global VEGF inhibitor industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astrazeneca Plc., Novartis AG.

TBRC’s global VEGF inhibitor market report is segmented by drugs type into avastin, tecentriq, cometriq, eylea, others, by route of administration into oral, intravenous, by application into oncology, ophthalmology, others.

