Prevalence Of Elevated Health Conditions Contributes To Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Demand

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market 2021 - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Biomaterials Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of conditions such as obesity and arthritis is expected to drive the demand for orthopedic biomaterials in the forecast period. Obesity is associated with an elevated risk of musculoskeletal diseases including both degenerative and inflammatory conditions. The most significant impact of obesity on the musculoskeletal system is osteoarthritis (OA) with a high prevalence of OA among obese patients. A number of studies have focused on the relationship between obesity, OA, and total joint replacement among the elderly and younger population. According to a study published in December 2019 by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, around 40% of US adults are obese and 18% severely obese. The study also revealed that close to half of the US population is expected to be obese by 2030. Therefore, an increase in the number of obese people will in turn increase the number of people suffering from arthritis conditions, thus driving the global orthopedic biomaterials market for orthopedic biomaterials during the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global orthopedic biomaterials industry report are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, Globus Medical, Inc.

The key players operating in the orthopedic biomaterials market are increasingly investing in developing in new products in orthopedic implants.

Companies are integrating new technologies in their products which have improved the efficiency of joint replacement surgeries. The knee system features titanium niobium nitride (TiNbN) coating that has been shown in simulated clinical testing to reduce the release of cobalt (Co), chromium (Cr), molybdenum (Mb), and nickel (Ni) ions common in standard CoCr implants.

The global orthopedic biomaterials market size reached a value of nearly $11.42 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $11.42 billion in 2020 to $22.60 billion in 2025 at a rate of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the growing number of chronic illnesses which is expected to drive the demand for orthopedic biomaterials. The global orthopedic biomaterials market is expected to grow from $22.60 billion in 2025 to $36.67 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

TBRC’s global orthopedic biomaterials market report is segmented by material type into ceramics & bioactive glasses, calcium phosphate cements, polymers, metal, composites, by application into orthopedic implants, joint replacement/reconstruction, bio-resorbable tissue fixation, orthobiologics, viscosupplementation, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market 2021 - By Material Type (Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Calcium Phosphate Cements, Polymers, Metal, Composites), By Application (Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic biomaterials global market overview, forecast orthopedic biomaterials global market size and growth for the whole market, orthopedic biomaterials market segments, and geographies, orthopedic biomaterials market trends, orthopedic biomaterials market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

