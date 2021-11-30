Fintech Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Due To Increasing Focus Of Big Tech Companies On Financial Services

Fintech Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fintech Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fintech is expected to grow from $111.24 billion in 2019 to nearly $158.01 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Also, the market is expected to grow to $191.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% and to $325.31 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Big tech companies focusing on financial services are expected to positively impact the fintech market’s growth.

Companies in the global fintech market are increasingly using blockchain technology for better security and operational efficiency. Moreover, rise of mobile payment technology is a trend adopted by the current generation. A mobile wallet is a type of digital wallet that enables the user to process payments, access account information, and pay for services through a smartphone application. To speed up the entire payment process, the mobile wallet stores details about the payment card on the app itself.

Major players covered in the global fintech industry are PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Square, Inc., Envestnet, Inc.

The fintech (financial technologies) market consists of sales of technology and platform based financial services and related goods. Fintech is the use of technology and innovation to provide financial services through internet-based platforms. Companies in this market provide end-to-end process financial services and solutions to automate financial processes over the Internet. It is used by end-user organizations on the back end to automate insurance, trading, banking services, and risk management.

The fintech market is segmented into payments, wealth management, insurance, personal loans, personal finance, fund transfer, others, payment processors, securities brokerages and investment firms, banks, non-banking financial companies, others, mobile commerce and transfers, robotic process automation, data analytics, others.

Fintech Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fintech market overview, forecast fintech market size and growth for the whole market, fintech market segments, and geographies, fintech market trends, fintech market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

