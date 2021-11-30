Global Aerospace Robotics Market, Analysis Growth Rate, Industry Share, Size, Forecast Report 2021-2026

Aerospace Robotics Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerospace Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aerospace robotics market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Aerospace robotics represent the robots utilized for the assembly and maintenance of aircraft, space shuttles, and satellites. They are widely used for executing sensitive tasks, including material handling, cutting, riveting, bolting, welding, fabrication of exterior and interior components of the aircraft, etc. Aerospace robotics are also utilized for detecting minute variations in the thickness, patency, and integrity of aircraft skins, airfoils, paint coatings, etc. They usually operate through articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, spherical, parallel, and selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA) technologies. Aerospace robotics find various applications for autonomously operating on new planetary surfaces.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market Trends:

The expanding aerospace and aviation industries across the globe are primarily driving the global aerospace robotics market. Furthermore, the rising requirement for automating various labor-intensive inspection, fiber placement, sealing, and dispensing processes is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing production of narrow-body aircraft with lightweight and small-sized components is further augmenting the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of robotics with 3D visualization, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing solutions, are also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, various R&D activities and significant developments in the cyber-physical system (CPS) with automated decision-making functionalities are anticipated to bolster the aerospace robotics market over the forecasted period.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

ABB Ltd

Electroimpact Inc.

FANUC Corporation

General Electric Company

Güdel Group AG

JH Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Breakup by Type:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Parallel

Others



Breakup by Component:

Controller

Arm Processor

End Effector

Camera and Sensors

Others



Breakup by Technology:

Traditional

Collaborative

Breakup by Application:

Drilling

Welding

Painting

Inspection

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



