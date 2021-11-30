Metabolomics Market Size, Share, Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative COVID-19 Impact

The rise in global incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for personalized medicine propel the growth of the global metabolomics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Metabolomics Market by Product & Service (Metabolomics Instruments and Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The growth of the global metabolomics market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, an upsurge in R&D investment for the development of metabolomics, and an increase in demand for personalized medicine. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field along with the astronomical price of metabolomic instruments hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the immense potential of metabolomics in disease diagnostics and its growing prospect in human nutrition would create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players analyzed in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Leco Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Metabolomics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Metabolomics Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Metabolomics Market growth.

Cancer to remain the largest segment through 2023

By indication, the cancer segment is poised to occupy more than two-fifths of the global market by 2023, owing to the rise in the number of cancer incidences worldwide and the immense potential of discovering new cancer biomarkers through metabolomics research. However, other indicators segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.0%, as a wide range of fields including toxicology testing, finding nutrition levels, and drug discovery implement metabolomics as a diagnostic tool.

