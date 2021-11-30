18.2% CAGR, Browser Isolation Software Market Size is hitting $6635.1 Million by 2027

Browser Isolation Software Market is emerging with Rise in Investments towards Cyber security Technology by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners’ latest market study on “Browser Isolation Software Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment, Enterprise Size, and End-Use Industry,” the market was valued at US$ 1,830.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,635.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Size Value in - US$ 2058.7 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 6635.1 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 18.2% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 163

No. Tables - 88

No. of Charts & Figures - 80

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-Use Industry, and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Increase in Number of SMEs

The browser isolation software market is expected to experience substantial growth pertaining to rise in number of SMEs across industries worldwide. The industries including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, IT and telecommunication, and BFSI, are witnessing a significant rise in the number of SMEs and emerging companies. According to the Ponemon Institute, 60% of SMEs in the European countries disappear post suffering data breach. One of the significant risks that SMEs face is the belief that they are less preferred by cyber attackers due to their company size. This facilitates the hackers to penetrate through their networks, which leads to data loss.

In the Internet-based era, most of the industry players drive their business through the internet. Emerging companies and SMEs across industries are learning the consequences of data breaches from the large enterprises, which experienced cyberattacks. Owing to this, emerging companies and SMEs are extensively monetizing on cybersecurity solutions in order to secure data from cyber attackers. Since browser usage is exponentially rising among SMEs and emerging companies, the need for browser security is escalating rapidly among these organizations. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the browser isolation software market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Browser Isolation Software Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused severe disruptions in primary businesses like as shipping, retail, and e-commerce, and the sharp drop in international trade has harmed global economic growth. Businesses are being harmed by manufacturing closures, travel prohibitions, trade bans, and border closures enacted to combat and contain the outbreak. The continued loss of business as a result of the lockdown measures is projected to have a direct influence on the global expansion of security solutions investments. The browser isolation software market's growth rate is predicted to be hampered by disrupted company activities and product sales.

Lowering cost of browser isolation software is attributing to the growth of the market. The browser isolation technology is the future of advanced cybersecurity. Several well-established organizations, SMEs, and emerging companies seek technology robust cybersecurity solutions, especially browser security solutions. However, the high cost of solutions is restricting the companies from adopting the technology. The players operating in the browser isolation software market are offering their products at a competitive price owing to the fact that they are integrating enormous technologies to safeguard the user's browser from a data breach. Integration of higher number of codes and technologies increases the upfront cost of the software. The competitive price of browser isolation software is higher as compared to various other cybersecurity software. This is restricting the number of industry participants willing to adopt this advanced technology.

Thus, reducing the software's cost is anticipated to catalyze the adoption rate among large organizations, SMEs, and niche players. Hence, reducing the price of browser isolation software per user per month is the key parameter that the browser isolation software market players should focus on to gain customer base and annual revenues, and boost the growth of the market.

Deployment Type-Based Insights

Based on deployment type, the browser isolation software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment held the largest market share in 2019.

• In 2020, Broadcom Inc. declared the availability of DX NetOps powered by Broadcom Silicon, the industry’s first AI-driven, high scale operations monitoring and analytics solution. Captured at the chip level for advanced network triage and remediation, DX NetOps delivers fine-grain per packet and flow level visibility to mitigate complex network congestion.

• In 2020, Ericom Software and forcepoint partnered together to combine Ericom's remote browser isolation capabilities across Forcepoint's Dynamic Edge Protection cloud-native SASE solution, Forcepoint reported on Wednesday.

