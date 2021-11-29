Submit Release
Snohomish County nursing assistant suspended on allegations of sexual assault

November 29, 2021

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications,   360-549-6471

Snohomish County nursing assistant suspended on allegations of sexual assault

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health immediately suspended the license of Snohomish County registered nursing assistant Kelvin Njeru (NA.60924253) pending further legal action.

Njeru has been charged with second-degree rape, a class A felony. Njeru allegedly sexually assaulted a patient at the assisted living facility where he worked.

Njeru cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

